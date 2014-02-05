Wasabi
Milwaukee's New Korean Contender
Korean food is not new to this area but for some odd reason it has never really taken off. Korean restaurants such as Blue Tower and Ko-Am came and went; Seoul has more
Feb 5, 2014 11:30 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Third Ward's Stellar Kanpai
In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Big Empty: The set of the Rep's "The Cherry Orchard"
Last night I made it to a preview performance of The Rep’s production of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. It’s the classic turn of the century tale of a family estate passing out of the family’s hands. The Rep production stars a fair majority o.. more
Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A New Sushi Destination in Brookfield
BluemoundRoad in Brookfield is a magnet for chain restaurants, with new onesarriving Rubber Soul ,Dining Out more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview