Wash.
The Rep’s Take On Reduced Shakespeare
The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s Complete Works of William Shakesepare (Abridged) is roughly 25 years of age in 2012. The theatre/sketch comedy hybrid out of California has become a huge hit all over the world and continues to be produced vari.. more
Jan 17, 2012 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Morgan in the 2 hole
My twitter stream today brought me a high and a low in about 5 minutes.J-S Brewers beat writer Tom Haudricourt tweeted that Nyjer Morgan had returned to the team from the DL and would be replacing Carlos Gomez in the two-hole of the batting order.. more
May 3, 2011 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blessings from Tokyo
Kanda Shrine, a Shinto shrine near Tokyo’s version of Silicon Valley, does a brisk b Wired ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE