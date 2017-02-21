Washington County
Reggie Jackson on Milwaukee’s Racial Segregation
"Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there's a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don't communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice.
Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Destination Washington County
Washington County is just around the bend—West Bend, to name one city located there. What's waiting there besides Slinger Speedway? Why there are Holy Hill, Glacier Hills County Park, Wally & Bee's Last Stop Resort, Bilda's Friess Lake Pub,
May 17, 2016 4:50 PM Colleen DuVall Summer Guide 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: White GOP Flight Led to Our Current Political Polarization
In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we've all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly
May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Grassroots Group is Fighting Highway 164/J Redesign in Waukesha and Washington Counties
A grassroots group critical of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's planned reconstruction of Highway 164/J in Waukesha and Washington counties alleges the
May 21, 2014 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Judge Rules Against DOT’s Plans for Waukesha and Washington Counties
Residents of Waukesha andWashington counties won a big victory against state and federalagencies that started to pave paradise in southeastern Wisconsin.
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments