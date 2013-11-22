RSS

Washington Heights

washingtonheights.jpg.jpe

It is triviallytrue that a painter is a painter by virtue of painting paintings. The sameholds for a craftsperson in any domain. Perhaps Aristotle was the first tonotice this: “we become builders, for instance, by building, and we becomeharpis.. more

Nov 22, 2013 8:29 PM Visual Arts

shortorders.jpg.jpe

Soup-lovers in the Washington Heights area will rejoice over the news that the Soup Market has opened a new location at 5330 W. Vliet St. Serving up the same delicious soups that have made their Public Market, Bay View and Hales Corners sto... more

Nov 12, 2013 11:45 PM Dining Preview

shortorders.jpg.jpe

Those who discovered the local coffee roaster Valentine by way of a pour-over at the farmers market or by the bag at a local grocery store will be happy to know that the roastery recently opened its first tasting room in Washington Heights ... more

Sep 16, 2013 6:02 PM Dining Preview

dsc_0304.jpg.jpe

The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more

Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19636.jpe

Let me be clear: Milwaukee is not my hometown. However, it often feels that way. After living outside of a teeny... more

Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

Just afterthe Civil War, Ezekiel Gillespie, born into slavery in the South in 1818 as theson of a slave owner, successfully sued the state to affirm the right ofWisconsin’s black citizens to vote. Gillespie had been turned away from thepoll... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES