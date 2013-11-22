Washington Heights
On a Blossoming Arts Community: Washington Heights and the Bloom Gallery and Creative Ground
It is triviallytrue that a painter is a painter by virtue of painting paintings. The sameholds for a craftsperson in any domain. Perhaps Aristotle was the first tonotice this: “we become builders, for instance, by building, and we becomeharpis.. more
Nov 22, 2013 8:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Soup Market Opens in Washington Heights
Soup-lovers in the Washington Heights area will rejoice over the news that the Soup Market has opened a new location at 5330 W. Vliet St. Serving up the same delicious soups that have made their Public Market, Bay View and Hales Corners sto... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:45 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Valentine Coffee Tasting Room
Those who discovered the local coffee roaster Valentine by way of a pour-over at the farmers market or by the bag at a local grocery store will be happy to know that the roastery recently opened its first tasting room in Washington Heights ... more
Sep 16, 2013 6:02 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Café Perrin at the heart of the Heights
The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more
Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
The Changing Face of Milwaukee
Let me be clear: Milwaukee is not my hometown. However, it often feels that way. After living outside of a teeny... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature 2 Comments
Ezekiel Gillespie: Milwaukee’s Champion of African-American Voting Rights
Just afterthe Civil War, Ezekiel Gillespie, born into slavery in the South in 1818 as theson of a slave owner, successfully sued the state to affirm the right ofWisconsin’s black citizens to vote. Gillespie had been turned away from thepoll... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments