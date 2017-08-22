Washington Park
The Diaspora Arkestra Presents a Wide-Spanning Tribute to Black American Music
Tarik Moody says Washington Park’s epic upcoming tribute to black music could be one of the building blocks for something even bigger. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
Celebrating a West Side Neighborhood
The result of many hands and many hours, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department’s This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. is a complex, sometimes unwieldy reflection with its heart absolutely in the right place. It is works like this that can ... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:37 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Washington Park Oral History Project Staged Reading
More than just a social art form, theater is a dialogue. Alvaro Saar Rios welcomes that dialogue with This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee. His new project has UWM theater students engaged in telling the story of the Washington Park .. more
Mar 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Day of Nature Adventures Courtesy of Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Washington Park at City Hall
Washington Park Stories is a collaborative exhibit created by MIAD sculpture students and UWM dance and architecture students working with local artists to capture the memories, dreams and beauty of the deteriorating neighborhood. It is available .. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:40 PM Terrance Walker Around MKE
Washington Park's Bus Stop Coffee Shop
In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more
May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
All-City People's Parade Joins Forces With Summer of Peace
With a giant cardboard bullet on my head, I menaced citizens in 2009. The following year, I caused a giant puppet Mother Earth to rise up healed. Last year, I cavorted to Aztec music... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Issue of the Week: The Next Event for the City of Milwaukee
In 2003, the Shepherd Express decided that a world-class city like Milwaukee needed a world-class international film festival. With that in mind, it set up a nonprofit charitable corporation, Milwaukee's Future Foundation, to create and run... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare in June
June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rebuild the Dream with Van Jones on Saturday at Washington Park
<p>If you\'ve been wringing your hands over the DNC\'s alleged abandonment of Wisconsin right before the critical recall of Scott Walker, here\'s something to lift your spirits.<br /><br />Van Jones, a founder of Rebuild the Dream and Color of Cha.. more
May 18, 2012 5:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
This Week in Milwaukee
A sort of poetry slam without poetry—or, for that matter, slamming—The Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan..... more
May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tonic Tavern
July 5, 2010—not only the first day of the much-discussed statewide smoking ban, but also a unique opportunity for Milwaukee bars to finally cleanse their somewhat neglected interiors of decades of indoor smoking. While many places have sin... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Blarney Stoned
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yeah yeah, as last week I was not able to whip out a full-blown essay for having to run to the doctor’s so’s to have a swatch of moss removed from my right pectoral, spr more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Next Chapter Bookshop Hosts Author of ‘Backseat Saints’
In Backseat Saints, novelist Joshilyn Jackson powerfully spotlights a nondescript minor character from her best-selling debut, Gods in Alabama. The tale’s unfortunate protagonist, Rose Mae Lolley, has spent her entire life in the company of... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Winter Rose
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Calaway Around MKE
Spiritual Uplift at Washington Park
Spiritual Uplift at Washington Park

Can natural beauty improve human nature? Milwaukee's Washington Park was designed
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE