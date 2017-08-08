RSS

Washington Post

immigrationbanprotest.jpg.jpe

President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

mitty.jpg.jpe

When innocent citizens asked about unemployment last week at the town hall presidential debate on Long Island, would Mitt Romney again tout his plan to create 12 million jobs? Unable to Etch A Sketch away that often... more

Oct 22, 2012 12:07 PM News Features

blogimage19487.jpe

If Mitt Romney's purpose in traveling abroad this summer was to prove his credentials as a potential... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage18459.jpe

With the Republican primary contest all but over and the focus now on the general election, Mitt Romney... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage18330.jpe

It was inevitable that after Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan spent five days cozying up to Mitt Romney... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

blogimage15266.jpe

The decline of the Grand Old Party into an angry mob is gaining momentum, with crackpot rage displacing common sense on every major issue from public finance to marriage rights. An ominous signal of this transformation emanated last week f... more

Jun 28, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

For the second year in a row, one of the winners of the Washington Post’s contest for child poets has been outed as a plagiarist. Credit the poem “Horrible. Just Horrible,” printed in the “KidsPost,” to Shel Silverstein. Ombudsmen Deborah Howell n.. more

May 5, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

On April 1, Lawyer and PR rep J. Peter Segall took out an ‘in memoriam’ ad in the Washington Post for long-time friend, former ambassador to Morocco and still very much alive man, Edward M. Gabriel. It was the April Fools equivalent of skydiving .. more

Apr 7, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1034.jpe

SEOUL KOREAN RESTAURANT Shepherd Express ,Dining Out more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 8 Comments

blogimage902.jpe

The UW-Milwaukee Panthers take on Green Bay tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the U.S. Cellular Salome ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES