Water Buffalo
Where to Eat (and Drink) During Downtown Dining Week
Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more
May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Taste of the Ward: A Culinary Pièce de Résistance
Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more
Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
When They Come for Us We’ll Be Gone: The Epic Struggle to Save Soviet Jewry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Gal Beckerman
Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
To evacuate, or not to evacuate?
Residents of Galveston Island recently faced this question, and, according to reports I’ve seen, nearly 40% of its population chose the latter. They decided to ride out Hurricane Ike, which made landfall on Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m. local.. more
Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Puppetry of the Penis
The wang-bending touring troupe Puppetry of the Penis treat their reproductive organs as You Should Be So Lucky ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
Maxie’s Southern Comfort 6732 W. Fairview Ave. 292-3969 A Jazz Symphony ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 2 Comments