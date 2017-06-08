Water Street Brewery
13 Must-try New Foods at Summerfest
Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more
Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Water Street Brewery comes to Drexel Town Square
WaterStreet Brewery will be opening a restaurant in the Drexel Town Squaredevelopment in Oak Creek in summer 2015. The 85-acre development will houseMeijer, a Sheraton hotel and a new Oak Creek City Hall and library. WaterStreet Brewery will o.. more
Oct 2, 2014 4:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Water Street Brewery a Modern-Day Classic
Brewery pubs were a new concept when the Water Street Brewery opened in 1987. The idea proved to be a good one, and today the original Water Street Brewery is joined by locations in Delafield and Grafton... more
Jan 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
It Takes Power to Control Power
With a furious majority of American voters demanding security from the depredations of Big Capital, all of the filibustering and bargaining in Congress will inevitably produce a bill described as "financial reform." Partisan sniping aside, ... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
A Revolutionary in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s current exhibit, A Revolutionary in Milwaukee: The Desig A Revolutionary in Milwaukee: The Designs of George Mann Niedecken ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee