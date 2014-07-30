RSS
Water Works
Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman Speaks Out on the City’s Future
One of the most outspoken and effective members of the Milwaukee Common Council, Robert Bauman, has also emerged as one of the city’s most forward thinking more
Jul 30, 2014 2:16 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
First Curator of American Art @ MAM
For the very first time in its history the Milwaukee Art Museum will enjoy the expertise of a Curator of American and Decorative Arts. William Rudolph accepted the position over four weeks ago and came to Milwaukee from the Worcester Art Muse.. more
Apr 5, 2011 12:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Privatizing the Milwaukee Water Works
Itappears that out of nowhere an effort to privatize our Water Works ismoving to the fast track. With the cutbacks in state aid to cities,Milw,Expresso more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
