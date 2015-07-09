RSS

Water

Yearsin the making, the city of Waukesha is poised to submit its requestfor the Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact. Waukesha,a city in a “straddling” county that encompasses both the Great Lakes basin andthe Mississippi Riv.. more

Jul 9, 2015 5:10 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

OpVac

After two decades of rump shaking in Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland, marketing firms acrossthe nation became convinced that the public would no longer stand for threemeager elemental forces. Fortunately, water was standing by as nature’s.. more

Jun 12, 2015 6:54 PM Around MKE

It’s a safe guess: The Impossible will be nominated for a Best Special Effects Oscar. Based on a true story of survival during the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami that roared across Southeast Asia, The Impossible puts a glossy more

Dec 28, 2012 3:57 PM Film Reviews

The opening of the “Watercolor Wisconsin 2012” exhibition was a watery affair in more ways than one. Outside the grand old house, known in Racine as the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, water poured from grey skies. more

Dec 19, 2012 3:55 PM Visual Arts

Last Wednesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee voted to pursue negotiations to sell Lake Michigan... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

With Tea Party extremists being egged on by Wisconsin Republicans at the highest levels, no one should... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

Present Music (PM) celebrated its 30th anniversary last Saturday evening in a daring and big way: a free concert at Uihlein Hall, in collaboration with other local groups, preceded by the audience gathering at the Milwaukee River. It was a ... more

Aug 31, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

“It was never a well-laid plan. It evolved in an organic way,” admits Kevin Stalheim... more

Aug 10, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Brewers enter game two of their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee rapper Melissa Czarnik records the type of albums that Lauryn Hill might if Lauryn Hill were still capable of making albums: deeply personal treatises on politics and the state of hip-hop, with chilled-out, spoken-word more

Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

It’s still just a rumor at this point, but it’s one of the most tantalizing of LP3 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 The state Legislature's passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Shepherd readers are well acquainted with the Bonobo and Congo Biodiversity Initiative

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

I wish to express my delight over the new Great Lakes Compact as I believe it should

Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

