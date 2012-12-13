Watering Holes
Japonize Elephants
The proudly eclectic Japonize Elephants mix and match bluegrass and klezmer, the Balkans and Appalachia. Then they move on to explore the space where Gypsy and Arab melodies converge within the context of an eccentric more
Dec 13, 2012 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Terry Murphy
If no one else has attempted what folkie Terry Murphy does on his third album, it's a wonder that the idea wasn't on anybody else's mind: a song cycle about Wisconsin watering holes. Murphy's dozen tunes about goings-on more
Dec 13, 2012 2:02 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The .357 String Band
The term "punk bluegrass," coined for the Bad Livers and The Meat Purveyors, applies to Milwaukee's now-defunct .357 String Band. Their ferocious recasting of bluegrass lives not only in banjoist/singer Joe Huber's current more
Dec 13, 2012 1:55 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews