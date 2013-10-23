Waterwalk
Michigan Producer’s Eye for Milwaukee Talent
Michigan-based writer-producer Roger Rapoport is taking full advantage of Wisconsin scenery and Milwaukee talent for his independent films. In 2012, Rapoport released Waterwalk, a father-and-son coming-of-age drama filmed on some of Wiscons... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:32 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Rosebud Cinema's 'Wow Factor'
The Rosebud Cinema (6823 W. North Ave.) is back and in good hands. The neighborhood bijou along one of Wauwatosa's busiest streets made a splash when it opened in 1999. People... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Boris and Doris On the Town
Artistic Sense: Bucketworks, “the world's first health club for the brain,” celebrated its 10th anniversary with nonstop creative goings-on in its amazing 27,000-square-foot space on South Fifth. While showing off the historic multiple-bu more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE