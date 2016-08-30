RSS

Watson Twins

jenny-lewis-rabbit-fur_0.jpg.jpe

Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:14 PM Music Feature

Poker-faced psychiatrist Frank Gregorio (Chazz Palminteri) learns about karaoke during a session with a patient. In the synchronistic string of events to follow, Frank winds up buying a toy karaoke machine for his granddaughter’s birthday and sp.. more

Jul 4, 2010 1:59 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5539.jpe

As a teenage prodigy with a proficiency in grunge and an ear for alt-pop hooks, Ben Kweller drew considerable acclaim, but he’s had difficulty finding his footing since turning drinking age. His 2004 sophomore album, On My Way, cut back som... more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2913.jpe

HEALTH @ The Borg Ward Collective, 7 p.m. Partneredwith the Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles, HEALTH recorded oneof last year’s sharpest singles, the di,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES