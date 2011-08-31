Waukesha Art Fest
Folliard Gallery Gears Up for Fall Art Season
A quartet of talented men arrives for three exhibitions at Tory Folliard Gallery this fall. The exhibitions, opening Sept. 9, include Wisconsin artists Mark Brautigam and Peter Barrickman, St. Louis' Mark Horton and New York's James Benjami... more
Aug 31, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Interview: Walking for Art Along Waukesha's Main Street-Art Fest 2009
Lynn Gaffey, owner of Waukesha's Historic Downtown Almont Gallery, first began her artistic career in the 1970's selling wired bead jewelry. Now proficient with fused glass, the self-taught artist originally began showing her creative p.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
State Assembly Endorsements
Assembly Republicans proved last year that they are not putting the best interests of ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections