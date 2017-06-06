Waukesha Civic Theatre
Welcome to '60s Laugh & Laughter in Waukesha Civic's 'Barefoot in the Park'
A tiny New York City apartment, a newlywed couple and a host of crazy neighbors complete the recipe for comedy in this long-time favorite by Neil Simon, f,Theater more
Jun 6, 2017
Performing Arts Weekly: June 1-7, 2017
Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more
May 30, 2017
Waukesha Civic Theatre's Love Letter to Beethoven in '33 Variations'
33 Variations is a not-to-be-missed element of Waukesha Civic Theatre’s current season. The play encompasses such high-flown topics as the minutiae of historical music theory and the destruction of the body, while keeping room for humor and... more
Mar 14, 2017
A Theater for the Community
Interview with Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Managing Artistic Director John Cramer about how the organization has changed during his 14-year tenure and an upcoming production of Moisés Kaufman’s 33 Variations. more
Mar 7, 2017
Performing Arts Weekly 1.15
As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more
Jan 3, 2017
Performing Arts Weekly 12.1
The holiday season continues to loom large in local artistic productions, though not exclusively so. Waukesha Civic Theatre presents the Christmas-themed musical comedy For Purely Elfish Reasons, and Memories Dinner Theater offers An Unexpe... more
Nov 29, 2016
For Purely Elfish Reasons in Waukesha
Nov 22, 2016
Growing Up with Scout Finch
To Kill A Mockingbird is a many-layered story, and Waukesha Civic’s production pushes the plotline of racism to the forefront. The experience begins with an unusually thorough curtain speech fore,Theater more
Oct 31, 2016
Performing Arts Week 10.13
First Stage presents Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, Oct. 14-Nov. 13. more
Oct 11, 2016
Atticus in Waukesha
Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern li.. more
Oct 11, 2016
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016
A Little Something for Everyone
Of some 7,000 community theater companies in the country, only about 100 can boast continuous operation for 50-plus years. One of these is the Waukesha Civic Theatre, which this season presents some 21 different plays, musicals and other li... more
Sep 6, 2016
Miscast Auditions
There’s a great universality about musical theater that isn’t always served by musical theatre shows themselves. Those with the greatest passion for a given song might not get cast in a role that allows those people to get cast in roles allo.. more
Aug 10, 2016
Auditions For Purely Elfish Reasons
Back in June, Director David Kaye was so excited about his first production meeting for For Purely Elfish Reasons that he posted on Facebook about it, saying that it, “could easily be the funniest and most fun show I've ever worked on.” He cl.. more
Jul 18, 2016
Auditions To Kill A Mockingbird
To Kill A Mockingbird continues to be one of the most resonant dramas to come out of the 20th century. It’s a simple story with deep connections to an intense complexity. The 1960 novel gets brought to the stage once more this coming fall as Wauk.. more
Jul 16, 2016
Greece Lightning at Waukesha Civic Theatre
One look at the title and I though, “Zeus, right? That’s Zeus.” Sure enough, Greece Lightning is about Zeus...and all of the rest of the gods on Mt. Olympus. They’re upset. There’s a bunch of unruly mortals at the base of the mountain that are .. more
Jul 7, 2016
ACT Summer Showcase at Waukesha Civic Theatre
Famed escape artist Harry Houdini got his start as a young kid in a children’s circus right here in Wisconsin. Little Houdini was Eric of the Air--a trapeze artist. His big show-stopper had him hanging by his knees from the trapeze and picki.. more
Jun 21, 2016
‘Kinky Boots’ at Marcus Center
The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more
May 24, 2016
Farce Auditions with WCT Next Month
Ken Ludwig’s farce Leading Ladies features a couple of down-on-their-luck actors with dreams of success in Hollywood. When a wealthy older woman announces that she’s seeking long-lost relatives, the two actors look to impersonate them...only.. more
Nov 17, 2015
ACAP PlayMakers ‘Show Of Shows’ II
The Show of Shows II went beyond the positive mission of the ACAP Playmakers “to encourage people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential and acquire lifelong skills which will enable them to become contributing and valued memb... more
Oct 13, 2015