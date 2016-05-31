Waukesha County
Waukesha County’s SPARK! Artist in Residence Program Collaborators and Volunteers
“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more
May 31, 2016 3:25 PM Amanda Sullivan News
Cornwall's Gift to the Midwest: The Pasty
Certain regional foods seem to have such universal appeal that it's surprising they aren't more widely available. The pasty is a classic example. A staple of the Cornish diet that came to America when Cornish workers migrated to the country... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Let the Recount Begin
The state Government Accountability Board (GAB) has set the ground rules for the statewide recount of the race for state Supreme Court, which is scheduled to be completed by May 9. The recount will be conducted by the counties, which must ... more
Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
What Kloppenburg Wants
Apr 21, 2011 7:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Judge Rules Against DOT’s Plans for Waukesha and Washington Counties
Residents of Waukesha andWashington counties won a big victory against state and federalagencies that started to pave paradise in southeastern Wisconsin. ,News Features more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Crystal Method w/ L.A. Riots
The Crystal Method’s debut album, 1997’s Vegas, made an impression among both longtime electronic-music junkies and newbies alike, even capturing the hearts of die-hard rock ’n’ roll fans. Featuring the sounds of a Clavia No,This W more
Jun 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments