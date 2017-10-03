RSS

Waukesha Symphony Orchestra

chitty-chitty.jpg

In this week's spotlight at First Stage’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Notes from the Field: Community Perspectives at Miller High Life Theatre with actress, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; and more. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Warmer weather after winter tends to bring with it both the end of the traditional theatre season, replaced by a barrage of shorts programs. Pink Banana Theatre’s next short program is a couple of weeks from its May 21st opening. This coming Mond.. more

May 8, 2010 3:39 PM Theater

Though the Waukesha Symphony Orchestra's Jan. 25 concert had the apt title "Rachmanin Captain Blood ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

Liveclassical music generally takes the summer off, with the possible exception ofa Four Gayaneh ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES