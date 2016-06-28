Waukesha Water
Waukesha Will Get Lake Michigan Water—Now What?
Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Environmental Coalition Says Waukesha Doesn’t Need Lake Michigan Water
Environmental groups are pushing back on the city of Waukesha’s claims that it must pipe in Lake Michigan water to solve its long-simmering radium problem. more
Jul 14, 2015 10:01 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Waukesha Mayor Scrima: Yeah, We Do Need More Information About Water and Costs
Jul 6, 2010 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
DNR Rejects Waukesha’s Water Application for Now
Jun 10, 2010 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
