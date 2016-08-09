Wauwatiki
A Taste of Polynesia in Wauwatosa
The new Wauwatiki Bar & Grill in Wauwatosa is not a tiki bar in the traditional sense; for one, its décor is influenced by the South Pacific, not immersed in it, and secondly, in addition to the full bar, it offers patrons a complete dinner...
Aug 9, 2016 2:31 PM John Jahn Dining Out
The Latest Restaurant News, Including Lots of Asian Spots
Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou..
Apr 21, 2016 7:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
2nd Annual Old School Halloween House Party
Star Bar's 2nd annual old school Halloween House Party & Goose's Birthday Blowout! No cover charge. Half barrels and WOP, girls drink free and guys pay $10 for a bottomless cup. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for Best Costume! Music provide...
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE