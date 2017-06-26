Wauwatosa Historical Society
Wauwatosa’s Civil Rights Struggle Honored with Special Exhibit
Throughout July, the Wauwatosa Historical Society will hosta traveling exhibit titled “Crossing the Line" to help commemorate the 50thAnniversary of Milwaukee’s fair housing marches. The exhibit will be hosted at the Little Red Store (.. more
Jun 26, 2017 2:27 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
From Castoff To Canvas
Since 2005, Michael Anderson and business partner Colin Murray have operated the imaginative art business Different By Design. Originally inspired by leftover materials from an earlier decorating business, Anderson more
Jul 30, 2013 11:41 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
GuitarTown Rocks Waukesha Art Crawl
Historic Downtown Waukesha celebrates its rock 'n' roll legacy with “The Les Paul Guitar Crawl” on Aug. 4. After being chosen as a Gibson GuitarTown along with Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Los Angeles, Miami and London... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
John Hammond
One of the most traditional-minded of all the musicians that rose to prominence during the ’60s blues revival, John Hammond made his career delivering intense, occasionally gritty renditions of classics and obscurities from the American more
Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee