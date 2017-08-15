Wauwatosa
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
Hué a Vietnamese Favorite in Bay View and Tosa
Hué offers a full menu of Vietnamese favorites at locations in Bay View and Wauwatosa. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM John Jahn Short Order
Wauwatosa’s Civil Rights Struggle Honored with Special Exhibit
Throughout July, the Wauwatosa Historical Society will hosta traveling exhibit titled “Crossing the Line" to help commemorate the 50thAnniversary of Milwaukee’s fair housing marches. The exhibit will be hosted at the Little Red Store (.. more
Jun 26, 2017 2:27 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Jose’s Blue Sombrero to Replace Wauwatosa Chancery
A familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain will be replacedby another familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain in Wauwatosa this June, asThe DeRosa Corporation has announced it’s Chancery restaurant located at 4624S. 27th St. will be ren.. more
Nov 16, 2016 7:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bargaining with the Faustian Bargain
Many of us are aware of the Faustian bargains we have made—the soul-killing job in exchange for a comfortable living, the ethical shortcuts to getting ahead. Ashok Bedi expands the scope of that awareness to encompass virtually the whole wo... more
Oct 10, 2016 9:22 AM David Luhrssen Books
Ganymede's Casually Dreamy Midsummer Night
Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more
Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cranky Al’s Brings Old- and New-School Donuts to a Revitalized Wauwatosa
Susie Brkich and Joey Carioti of Cranky Al's talk about being a part a revitalized Wauwatosa community, the importance of family and their visit from a celebrity chef. more
Jun 21, 2016 2:04 PM Eric Engelbart Food
Does Milwaukee County Need Bus Rapid Transit?
Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Auditions for One-Acts at Inspiration
All we know for certain is that the plays are short and they need actors. The Wisconsin Playwrights Original One Act Play Festival will be staged this coming summer. Next week, Inspiration Studios in Wauwatosa will be hosting auditions for.. more
Apr 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Making the Most of the 4th of July
Saturday is Independence Day, and the skies are going tolight up with fireworks all across the city. There's events going on in manyparks, including parades, concerts and games. For more information about parkevents and fireworks near you, chec.. more
Jul 2, 2015 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Walk to End Lupus Now Comes to Hart Park
Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now event will be bringing its positive energy to Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Sunday, June 14. Milwaukee is just one of many stops for the nationwide event, which focuses on raising awareness and fun.. more
May 14, 2015 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Jazz at 3041North
Smooth fusion jazz of international renown continues to maintain a local concert presence thanks to The Chocolate Bar Entertainment Group. The industrious promotion entity has scheduled two Sunday brunch events featuring pianists at Milwaukee’s “u.. more
Mar 20, 2015 7:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Afro Fusion in Tosa
YollandeDeacon, owner of specialty foods company Afro Fusion Cuisine, will be opening arestaurant at 7237 W. North Ave. Irie Zulu will serve African and Jamaicandishes and serve as a production kitchen for her line of packaged seasoningsand sa.. more
Mar 13, 2015 8:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Where Does Scott Walker Live?
That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 46 Comments
Tosa Cares Volunteers
Tosa Cares is a food and clothing pantry in Wauwatosa that serves families in need while also striving to create a sense of community. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Chocolate and Ice Cream in Wauwatosa
Chocolate on its own is bliss. Ice cream? Even better. Putthem together and you get Indulgence Chocolatier’s third retail location set to opennext spring in East Tosa (6538 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa). The chocolate companyis teaming up with the .. more
Nov 11, 2014 8:29 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Pizza Man Opens at Mayfair
Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more
Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Hue Expands to Wauwatosa
Hue,a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Bay View, will open a second location inWauwatosa at 6519 W. North Ave. the week of Sept. 29. The restaurant will be largerthan the original Hue, and will include an enclosed private patio that willseat 4.. more
Sep 24, 2014 8:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Watch ?uestlove Sit in With Sylvan Esso on "The Tonight Show"
Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more
Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Finally, The Naked Photo of Prince Fielder the Internet Has Been Waiting For
Featuring tasteful nude photographs of athletes from all corners of the sports world, ESPN Magazine 's Body Issue is designed to turn heads, but one inclusion is turning even more heads than usual this year: former Milwaukee Brewers slugger (and c.. more
Jul 8, 2014 7:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE