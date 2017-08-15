RSS

Wauwatosa

The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Hué offers a full menu of Vietnamese favorites at locations in Bay View and Wauwatosa. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Short Order

Throughout July, the Wauwatosa Historical Society will hosta traveling exhibit titled “Crossing the Line" to help commemorate the 50thAnniversary of Milwaukee’s fair housing marches. The exhibit will be hosted at the Little Red Store (.. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:27 PM Around MKE

A familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain will be replacedby another familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain in Wauwatosa this June, asThe DeRosa Corporation has announced it’s Chancery restaurant located at 4624S. 27th St. will be ren.. more

Nov 16, 2016 7:40 PM Around MKE

Many of us are aware of the Faustian bargains we have made—the soul-killing job in exchange for a comfortable living, the ethical shortcuts to getting ahead. Ashok Bedi expands the scope of that awareness to encompass virtually the whole wo... more

Oct 10, 2016 9:22 AM Books

Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more

Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Theater

Susie Brkich and Joey Carioti of Cranky Al's talk about being a part a revitalized Wauwatosa community, the importance of family and their visit from a celebrity chef. more

Jun 21, 2016 2:04 PM Food

Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM News Features 10 Comments

All we know for certain is that the plays are short and they need actors. The Wisconsin Playwrights Original One Act Play Festival will be staged this coming summer. Next week, Inspiration Studios in Wauwatosa will be hosting auditions for.. more

Apr 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Saturday is Independence Day, and the skies are going tolight up with fireworks all across the city. There's events going on in manyparks, including parades, concerts and games. For more information about parkevents and fireworks near you, chec.. more

Jul 2, 2015 5:16 PM Brew City Booze

Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now event will be bringing its positive energy to Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Sunday, June 14. Milwaukee is just one of many stops for the nationwide event, which focuses on raising awareness and fun.. more

May 14, 2015 2:43 PM Sponsored Content

Smooth fusion jazz of international renown continues to maintain a local concert presence thanks to The Chocolate Bar Entertainment Group. The industrious promotion entity has scheduled two Sunday brunch events featuring pianists at Milwaukee’s “u.. more

Mar 20, 2015 7:50 PM Around MKE

YollandeDeacon, owner of specialty foods company Afro Fusion Cuisine, will be opening arestaurant at 7237 W. North Ave. Irie Zulu will serve African and Jamaicandishes and serve as a production kitchen for her line of packaged seasoningsand sa.. more

Mar 13, 2015 8:06 PM Around MKE

That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more

Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Expresso 46 Comments

Tosa Cares is a food and clothing pantry in Wauwatosa that serves families in need while also striving to create a sense of community. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:45 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Chocolate on its own is bliss. Ice cream? Even better. Putthem together and you get Indulgence Chocolatier’s third retail location set to opennext spring in East Tosa (6538 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa). The chocolate companyis teaming up with the .. more

Nov 11, 2014 8:29 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Milwaukee'sbeloved Pizza Man will be opening a second location in Wauwatosa at the MayfairCollection. It is scheduled to open in spring of 2015. The 5,600-square-footrestaurant will occupy a space east of the planned Corner Bakery Cafe and will.. more

Oct 9, 2014 10:08 PM Around MKE

Hue,a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Bay View, will open a second location inWauwatosa at 6519 W. North Ave. the week of Sept. 29. The restaurant will be largerthan the original Hue, and will include an enclosed private patio that willseat 4.. more

Sep 24, 2014 8:07 PM Around MKE

Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more

Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Featuring tasteful nude photographs of athletes from all corners of the sports world, ESPN Magazine 's Body Issue is designed to turn heads, but one inclusion is turning even more heads than usual this year: former Milwaukee Brewers slugger (and c.. more

Jul 8, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

