One of Milwaukee's longest-served hip-hop groups, the Rusty P's have a new album out, LMNOP's . It's a collaboration with LMNTylst, a producer who shares the group's taste in off-kilter funk and has some shared history with them. He'd previously r.. more

Jun 25, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

onmusic_wavechappelle.jpg.jpe

Last fall I received an earful from Wave Chapelle’s manager after I posted a lukewarm write-up of his Only The Beginning mixtape. And then a few more earfuls after that. The gist of the manager’s complaints was that by criticizing Chapelle I was e.. more

Feb 12, 2015 5:30 PM On Music

milo_toothpaste_suburb.jpg.jpe

Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more

Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

_dsc2766.jpg.jpe

There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more

Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

blessedfeathers.jpg.jpe

Blessed Feathers, Cloud Cult, Gerald Walker and more! more

Feb 26, 2014 5:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

There appears to be a cultural need to view the past in a simpler, more innocent light. In the 1970s, a decade troubled by Vietnam and Watergate, a sanitized version of the ’50s became immensely popular, as evidenced by the rise of films an... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11242.jpe

Torture is no longer a pressing concern for the American public, if it ever was. The country's attention has understandably turned to lost jobs, costly health care and spilled oil. Most Americans probably agree with President Obama that rat... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage10719.jpe

It’s not just the body of a teenage girl found near the water that will remind some of us of “Twin Peaks.” The Italian film The Girl by the Lake (La Ragazza del Lago) unfolds in a small town nestled amid mountains and woods, an idyllic s more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage10726.jpe

Talented storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. At least that’s the case when McGivern appears in a solo show, American ... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

