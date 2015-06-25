Wave Chapelle
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rusty Ps, Wave Chapelle, Renz Young and Cultured SECT
One of Milwaukee's longest-served hip-hop groups, the Rusty P's have a new album out, LMNOP's . It's a collaboration with LMNTylst, a producer who shares the group's taste in off-kilter funk and has some shared history with them. He'd previously r.. more
Jun 25, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wave Chapelle Celebrates "New Black History" on His Latest EP
Last fall I received an earful from Wave Chapelle’s manager after I posted a lukewarm write-up of his Only The Beginning mixtape. And then a few more earfuls after that. The gist of the manager’s complaints was that by criticizing Chapelle I was e.. more
Feb 12, 2015 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Milo's Head Trip of a Debut, "a toothpaste suburb"
Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more
Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wave Chapelle and the Benefits of a Strong Co-Sign
There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more
Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 27-Mar. 6
Blessed Feathers, Cloud Cult, Gerald Walker and more! more
Feb 26, 2014 5:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
‘Hula Hoop Sha-Boop’: Milwaukee Rep’s ’50s Nostalgia
There appears to be a cultural need to view the past in a simpler, more innocent light. In the 1970s, a decade troubled by Vietnam and Watergate, a sanitized version of the ’50s became immensely popular, as evidenced by the rise of films an... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Why We Can't Just ‘Look Forward’
Torture is no longer a pressing concern for the American public, if it ever was. The country's attention has understandably turned to lost jobs, costly health care and spilled oil. Most Americans probably agree with President Obama that rat... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The Girl by the Lake
It’s not just the body of a teenage girl found near the water that will remind some of us of “Twin Peaks.” The Italian film The Girl by the Lake (La Ragazza del Lago) unfolds in a small town nestled amid mountains and woods, an idyllic s more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
John McGivern Adds Depth to ‘American Fiesta’
Talented storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. At least that’s the case when McGivern appears in a solo show, American ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater