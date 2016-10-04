Our Way
Home Movies/Out on Digital 10.5
Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is superb as Lyndon B. Johnson in this HBO movie, All the Way. The screenplay nails LBJ as a wily, profane man who went where others feared to go. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
A Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole
As cover acts go, you could do far worse than Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Ed Franks & Robin Adkins have been doing their act Our Way for a few years now on various stages all over the general area. With a classy program of old standa.. more
Jul 17, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
On My Way
On My Way features Catherine Deneuve as a beauty queen from the 1960s grappling with the long aftermath of fleeting fame and an unsatisfying present. Beautifully filmed in the French countryside, On My Way sidesteps Hollywood road-movie cli... more
Feb 4, 2015 4:27 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
The Buzzcocks @ The Rave
If you’re a seasoned concertgoer, it’s usually pretty easy to predict how a certain show is going to play out, even as the particulars of the setlist and presentation offer their small surprise,Concert Reviews more
Sep 15, 2014 11:23 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 8
Philip Seymour Hoffman looks ravaged and disturbed, pale and bloated, in God’s Pocket. Given his death soon afterward, one wonders if he was acting or just not feeling well? And yet, he dominates this shaggy dog, retro urban drama with his ... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:31 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Twin Brother Channel Otis Redding on "Way To Be"
In their brief time together, Twin Brother have emerged as one of Milwaukee's savviest folk-rock bands, crafting inventive songs that resist both the easy sad-sack tropes of many indie singer-songwriters and the false stomp-and-clap pomp of their .. more
Jul 21, 2014 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Porgy and Bess and Rouben Mamoulian
This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more
Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Soft on Crime: Protecting the 'Second Amendment Rights' of Thugs and Terrorists
What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more
Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM Joe Conason News Features
McCrary Sisters
The McCrary Sisters come to gospel music through heredity as well as conviction. As daughters of a founding member of the seminal Fairfield Four, the quartet were reared in the ecstatic singing of the African-American church more
Apr 19, 2013 8:20 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
The Milwaukee Brewers enter game three of their four-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 7:10 p.m. more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fresno Rapper Fashawn Opens For Brother Ali Saturday
Even if you can't muster much enthusiasm for Brother Ali, there's still a good reason to check out the Rhymesayers rapper's show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday: opener Fashawn. The 21-year-old Fresno rapper is coming off of a breakthrough.. more
Apr 27, 2010 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mark Knopfler (4/24)
The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Quote of the Week
Quote of the Week“Tothose who cling to power through corruption and deceit and thesilencing of dissent, know that you are on the wrong side of history;but that we will extend a hand if you are w,Expresso more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso