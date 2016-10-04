RSS

Our Way

allthewayfilm.jpg.jpe

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is superb as Lyndon B. Johnson in this HBO movie, All the Way. The screenplay nails LBJ as a wily, profane man who went where others feared to go. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:00 PM Home Movies

As cover acts go, you could do far worse than Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Ed Franks & Robin Adkins have been doing their act Our Way for a few years now on various stages all over the general area. With a classy program of old standa.. more

Jul 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

filmclips_onmyway_courtesyofcohenmediagroup.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

On My Way features Catherine Deneuve as a beauty queen from the 1960s grappling with the long aftermath of fleeting fame and an unsatisfying present. Beautifully filmed in the French countryside, On My Way sidesteps Hollywood road-movie cli... more

Feb 4, 2015 4:27 PM Film Clips

buzzcocks_sam_shea.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sam Shea

If you’re a seasoned concertgoer, it’s usually pretty easy to predict how a certain show is going to play out, even as the particulars of the setlist and presentation offer their small surprise,Concert Reviews more

Sep 15, 2014 11:23 AM Concert Reviews

Philip Seymour Hoffman looks ravaged and disturbed, pale and bloated, in God’s Pocket. Given his death soon afterward, one wonders if he was acting or just not feeling well? And yet, he dominates this shaggy dog, retro urban drama with his ... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:31 PM Home Movies

twin brother.jpg.jpe

In their brief time together, Twin Brother have emerged as one of Milwaukee's savviest folk-rock bands, crafting inventive songs that resist both the easy sad-sack tropes of many indie singer-songwriters and the false stomp-and-clap pomp of their .. more

Jul 21, 2014 8:49 PM On Music 1 Comments

 This pastJanuary, as the University Press of Kentucky was publishing my biography ofdirector Rouben Mamoulian, Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen , I learned that another book on theneglected auteur was scheduled for publication thi.. more

Oct 31, 2013 6:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

what-gun-to-purchase-consider-9mm-pistol-self-defense.jpg.jpe

What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more

Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM News Features

The McCrary Sisters come to gospel music through heredity as well as conviction. As daughters of a founding member of the seminal Fairfield Four, the quartet were reared in the ecstatic singing of the African-American church more

Apr 19, 2013 8:20 PM Album Reviews

blogimage11842.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers enter game three of their four-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 7:10 p.m. more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5244.jpe

Even if you can't muster much enthusiasm for Brother Ali, there's still a good reason to check out the Rhymesayers rapper's show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday: opener Fashawn. The 21-year-old Fresno rapper is coming off of a breakthrough.. more

Apr 27, 2010 5:50 PM On Music

blogimage9661.jpe

The Get Lucky Tour is coming to Milwaukee in April! Mark Knopfler will be performing at the ,Sponsored Events more

Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

Quote of the Week“Tothose who cling to power through corruption and deceit and thesilencing of dissent, know that you are on the wrong side of history;but that we will extend a hand if you are w,Expresso more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES