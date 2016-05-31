RSS

Waylon Jennings

Conundrums of time travel and collisions of causality run through writer-director Jacob Gentry’s Synchronicity. Jim (Chad McKnight) is a frazzled, sleep-deprived physicist working to open a wormhole as a shortcut across time. more

May 31, 2016 4:16 PM Home Movies

Melissa Miller

Fresh off his first Grammy nomination, country singer Sturgill Simpson returned to Turner Hall to play for a much bigger audience. more

Dec 8, 2014 11:28 AM Concert Reviews

Neither the great lost treasure nor the dreck some critics have described, Out Among the Stars is a good example of what Johnny Cash was up to in the decade before Rick Rubin distilled the best of the Man in Black into the Dark Prince of Ou... more

Apr 18, 2014 1:47 AM Album Reviews

You could say Henry Horenstein wrote the book on photography—several, in fact. But long before he became a photography professor at Rhode Island School of Design, Horenstein roamed honky-tonks and country music festivals, making pictures... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

