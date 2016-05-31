Waylon Jennings
Conundrums of time travel and collisions of causality run through writer-director Jacob Gentry’s Synchronicity. Jim (Chad McKnight) is a frazzled, sleep-deprived physicist working to open a wormhole as a shortcut across time. more
May 31, 2016 4:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Sturgill Simpson @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Fresh off his first Grammy nomination, country singer Sturgill Simpson returned to Turner Hall to play for a much bigger audience. more
Dec 8, 2014 11:28 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Johnny Cash: Out Among the Stars (Columbia/Legacy)
Neither the great lost treasure nor the dreck some critics have described, Out Among the Stars is a good example of what Johnny Cash was up to in the decade before Rick Rubin distilled the best of the Man in Black into the Dark Prince of Ou... more
Apr 18, 2014 1:47 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music (W.W. Norton), by Henry Horenstein
You could say Henry Horenstein wrote the book on photography—several, in fact. But long before he became a photography professor at Rhode Island School of Design, Horenstein roamed honky-tonks and country music festivals, making pictures... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books