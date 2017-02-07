RSS

Wayne Shorter

Canadian pianist Brian Dickinson has been a prolific recording artist. On his 11th album, The Rhythm Method recorded by the Brian Dickinson Quintet, the music is original but much of it is obviously dedicated to the artists that inspired hi... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:05 PM Album Reviews

Among jazz’s freshest voices, Larry Young’s organ swam like a shadowy dolphin, unfurling McCoy Tyner-esque fourths for a more expansive, mysterious sound. The two-CD set, In Paris: The ORTF Recordings, includes two excellent tunes by trumpe... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:13 PM Album Reviews

In advance of Don Cheadle’s biographical film on Miles Daviscomes the release of Miles Ahead: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack . Cheadle,who directs as well as stars as the jazz innovator, chose to mingle some newmusic recor.. more

Mar 31, 2016 2:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Asthe ‘60s edged toward 1970, Miles Davis toured with a splendid quintet. Henever recorded with them in the studio but the names of his collaborators woulddominate jazz in the coming decade, including Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Da.. more

Apr 20, 2013 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Basilica of St. Josaphat is one of the few public places in Milwaukee that conjures the city’s soul, past and present. Awe-inspiring as it is, performances in the Basilica are chancy, to say the least. Unaccompanied choral music works b... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

