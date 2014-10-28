Wayne Tigges
Florentine Opera hits the High Notes
In its exhilarating production of Richard Wagner’s first successful opera, the Florentine Opera brought excitement to a work often overlooked in comparison with his later achievements. The Flying Dutchman does not have the mellifluous cont... more
Oct 28, 2014 9:55 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Florentine Opera’s ‘Flying Dutchman’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more
Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Florentine Opera's Loving 'Susannah'
Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music