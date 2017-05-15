RSS

Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet

As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multiculturalarts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road onSaturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.The festival will feature a divers.. more

May 15, 2017 5:55 PM Around MKE

Formed in the San Francisco Bay area, the Grammy-nominated Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet maintains tempi solid enough to fill dance floors at salsa clubs but sufficiently fluid in changes to please jazz fans. Intercambio is their latest ... more

Jun 16, 2015 8:55 PM Album Reviews

San Francisco’s Wayne Wallace is a multi-talented player in contemporary jazz as trombonist, arranger, bandleader, composer and producer. With To Hear from There, Wallace and his Latin Jazz Quintet proficiently execute a set of mostly origi... more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

