Grandioso Multicultural Arts Celebration Comes to Granville Neighborhood
As a celebration of Milwaukee’s diversity and multiculturalarts, Grandioso, a multicultural arts celebration, will be held at the corner of 76th Street and Dean Road onSaturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.The festival will feature a divers.. more
May 15, 2017 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet: Intercambio (Patois Records)
Formed in the San Francisco Bay area, the Grammy-nominated Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet maintains tempi solid enough to fill dance floors at salsa clubs but sufficiently fluid in changes to please jazz fans. Intercambio is their latest ... more
Jun 16, 2015 8:55 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
San Francisco’s Wayne Wallace is a multi-talented player in contemporary jazz as trombonist, arranger, bandleader, composer and producer. With To Hear from There, Wallace and his Latin Jazz Quintet proficiently execute a set of mostly origi... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews