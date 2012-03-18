Wcha
Badger women's hockey wins National Semi-Final, plays for National Championship
The Badger womens hockey team was dominant in the National Semifinal Friday night as they beat Boston College 6-2 to advance to the National Championship game Sunday at 5 pm.The National Championship game will be available via webcast on NCAA.com.. more
Mar 18, 2012 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Knight, Decker Patty Kaz Top 10 Finalists
The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.Despite the fact that her seni.. more
Mar 1, 2012 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Women's Hockey Fill The Bowl on January 28 is a must-attend
I think I’ve mentioned this before, but I once wrote an opus of a post about Wisconsin women’s hockey and why it’s worth your time and the post disappeared into the depths of blogging cyberspace. It really was a couple-thousand word epic, so ma.. more
Jan 13, 2012 4:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Hockey players earn WCHA weekly honors
Women's sophomore goalie Alex Rigsby was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.Freshman men's goalie Joel Rumpel was named WCHA Rookie of the Week.Rigsby had 80 saves last weekend in UW's sweep of Duluth includi.. more
Oct 26, 2011 1:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger men's hockey sweep 4/5 North Dakota
Last week the Badger men's hockey team went into Houghton, MI and were swept by WCHA perpetual bottom-feeder Michigan Tech. They lost two OT games (their second and third of the season) and fans and others around the WCHA were wondering if Wiscons.. more
Oct 24, 2011 12:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Could Badger Women's Hockey host the 2014 Frozen Four?
Andy Baggot, the UW hockey beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal, reported today that the Badgers women's hockey team is putting together a formal bid to host the 2014 Women's Frozen Four.The biggest drawback from the Badgers' bid is that t.. more
Oct 19, 2011 4:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
College Hockey new "Super-Conference?"
With the formation of a men's college hockey team at Penn State, it was finally possible for members of the CCHA and WCHA to leave and form a Big Ten Hockey Conference (BTHC). The NCAA requires a conference to have six teams in order for the confe.. more
Jul 8, 2011 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Men's Hockey releases schedule
DAY DATE OPPONENT All Times Central TV (Internet)FRIDAY OCT. 7 NORTHERN MICHIGAN 7 P.M.SATURDAY OCT. 8 NORTHERN MICHIGAN 7 P.M.Friday Oct. 14 at Michigan Tech* 6 p.m.Saturday Oct. 15 at Michigan Tech* 6 p.m.FRIDAY OCT. 21 NORTH DAKOTA* 7 P.M.SATUR.. more
Jun 7, 2011 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Big Weekend for Badger Men's Hockey
It was a big weekend for the Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team as they took three points from the #1 team in the country.After the teams tied on Friday night, I was super excited to be at the Kohl Center for Saturday night’s game and I wasn’t the.. more
Feb 3, 2010 1:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Khrushchev’s Cold Summer: Gulag Returnees, Crime, and the Fate of Reform After Stalin (Cornell University Press), by Miriam Dobson
Khrushchev’s Cold ,Books more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Novelist Diana Laurence’s Inner Life (and Vampires)
Milwaukee-native Diana Laurence is a published novelist who transverses genres with a uniq Soulful Sex ,Off the Cuff more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Off the Cuff
The Marvelous Hairy Girls: The Gonzales Sisters and Their Worlds (Yale University Press), by Merry Wiesner-Hanks
They stare enigmatically from portraits, furry-faced but in Renaissance finery, looking li The Marvelous Hairy Girls ,Books more
Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Figurative Prints
Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more
Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tori Amos
While Tori Amos made her name constructing hauntingly beautiful piano melodies accompanied by her angelic voice, and though she’s an accomplished songwriter with a knack for almost violently emotional material, arguably some of her best wor... more
Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
American Story
The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforemen... more
Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Agitate! Educate! Organize! American Labor Posters (Cornell University Press), by Lincoln Cushing and Timothy W. Drescher
Relatively cheap to reproduce and easily circulated, a good poster is an effective way to Agitate! ,Books more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Lakefront Festival of Arts
The Lakefront Festival of Arts returns for its 47th year this weekend. The event showcases 172 artists from around the country on the grounds between the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Lake Michigan shoreline. Take the opportunity to check ou... more
Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UW Women's Hockey wins National Championship
Congratulations to the Badger Women's Hockey Team on winning their third National Championship in fourth years!They defeated the Mercyhurst Lakers 5-0 with five different players scoring those points.Brooke Ammerman opened the scoring early in the.. more
Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Women's hockey team to play for National Championship
The first women's team to ever play in the National Championship game four years running, the Lady Badgers will play for their third title in four years tomorrow afternoon.They will face Mercyhurst, who beat Minnesota in the other semi-final match.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports