The Badger womens hockey team was dominant in the National Semifinal Friday night as they beat Boston College 6-2 to advance to the National Championship game Sunday at 5 pm.The National Championship game will be available via webcast on NCAA.com.. more

Mar 18, 2012 7:43 PM More Sports

The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.Despite the fact that her seni.. more

Mar 1, 2012 6:46 PM More Sports

I think I’ve mentioned this before, but I once wrote an opus of a post about Wisconsin women’s hockey and why it’s worth your time and the post disappeared into the depths of blogging cyberspace. It really was a couple-thousand word epic, so ma.. more

Jan 13, 2012 4:04 AM More Sports

Women's sophomore goalie Alex Rigsby was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.Freshman men's goalie Joel Rumpel was named WCHA Rookie of the Week.Rigsby had 80 saves last weekend in UW's sweep of Duluth includi.. more

Oct 26, 2011 1:57 AM More Sports

Last week the Badger men's hockey team went into Houghton, MI and were swept by WCHA perpetual bottom-feeder Michigan Tech. They lost two OT games (their second and third of the season) and fans and others around the WCHA were wondering if Wiscons.. more

Oct 24, 2011 12:02 AM More Sports

Andy Baggot, the UW hockey beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal, reported today that the Badgers women's hockey team is putting together a formal bid to host the 2014 Women's Frozen Four.The biggest drawback from the Badgers' bid is that t.. more

Oct 19, 2011 4:08 AM More Sports

With the formation of a men's college hockey team at Penn State, it was finally possible for members of the CCHA and WCHA to leave and form a Big Ten Hockey Conference (BTHC). The NCAA requires a conference to have six teams in order for the confe.. more

Jul 8, 2011 5:25 PM More Sports

DAY DATE OPPONENT All Times Central TV (Internet)FRIDAY OCT. 7 NORTHERN MICHIGAN 7 P.M.SATURDAY OCT. 8 NORTHERN MICHIGAN 7 P.M.Friday Oct. 14 at Michigan Tech* 6 p.m.Saturday Oct. 15 at Michigan Tech* 6 p.m.FRIDAY OCT. 21 NORTH DAKOTA* 7 P.M.SATUR.. more

Jun 7, 2011 6:27 PM More Sports

It was a big weekend for the Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team as they took three points from the #1 team in the country.After the teams tied on Friday night, I was super excited to be at the Kohl Center for Saturday night’s game and I wasn’t the.. more

Feb 3, 2010 1:12 AM More Sports

Khrushchev’s Cold ,Books more

Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Milwaukee-native Diana Laurence is a published novelist who transverses genres with a uniq Soulful Sex ,Off the Cuff more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

They stare enigmatically from portraits, furry-faced but in Renaissance finery, looking li The Marvelous Hairy Girls ,Books more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While Tori Amos made her name constructing hauntingly beautiful piano melodies accompanied by her angelic voice, and though she’s an accomplished songwriter with a knack for almost violently emotional material, arguably some of her best wor... more

Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more

Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforemen... more

Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Relatively cheap to reproduce and easily circulated, a good poster is an effective way to Agitate! ,Books more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Books

The Lakefront Festival of Arts returns for its 47th year this weekend. The event showcases 172 artists from around the country on the grounds between the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Lake Michigan shoreline. Take the opportunity to check ou... more

Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Congratulations to the Badger Women's Hockey Team on winning their third National Championship in fourth years!They defeated the Mercyhurst Lakers 5-0 with five different players scoring those points.Brooke Ammerman opened the scoring early in the.. more

Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The first women's team to ever play in the National Championship game four years running, the Lady Badgers will play for their third title in four years tomorrow afternoon.They will face Mercyhurst, who beat Minnesota in the other semi-final match.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

