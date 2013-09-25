Wdc
Big Donors, Little Scrutiny
Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more
Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Electioneering Complaint Filed Against National Voucher Group
The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more
May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Voucher Backers Buy State Government—Again
Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more
Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week:Milwaukee Riverkeeper Volunteers, Members and Staff
Milwaukee Riverkeeper has been hosting community river cleanups since its inception in 1995. This water advocacy organization focuses on the entire Milwaukee River Basin (which includes the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic more
Apr 17, 2013 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: End of the Road for Live Bus Information Agents
When the news broke, some scoffed at the serviceprovided by the live information agents&m Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments