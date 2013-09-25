RSS

Wdc

click-here-to-get-started-and-start-putting-money-into-your-bank-account.jpg.jpe

Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more

Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM News Features

The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more

May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Daily Dose

school-vouchers-dollars.jpg.jpe

Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more

Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Expresso

858573_10152147990042841_1024311400_o.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Riverkeeper has been hosting community river cleanups since its inception in 1995. This water advocacy organization focuses on the entire Milwaukee River Basin (which includes the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic more

Apr 17, 2013 7:44 PM Expresso

blogimage9237.jpe

When the news broke, some scoffed at the serviceprovided by the live information agents&m Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES