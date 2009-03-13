RSS
We'Rewolves
Radio, Radio Redux
Once again I'll be a guest on Ryan Miller's Indie Soundcheck this Sunday night at 11 p.m. on FM 102.1. We'll be chatting about new music, music news and whatever else strikes our fancy. more
Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
HEALTH
Partnered with the Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles, HEALTH recorded one of last year’s sharpest singles, the disorienting, Orwellian “Crimewave.” Left to their own devices, though,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
We’rewolves’ Marathon Summer
Theband name We’rewolves resulted from a misunderstanding between the group& We’rewolves will play July 17 at theBorg Ward with Health, Juiceboxxx, Terri ,Music Feature more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Music Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!