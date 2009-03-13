RSS

We'Rewolves

blogimage2897.jpe

Once again I'll be a guest on Ryan Miller's Indie Soundcheck this Sunday night at 11 p.m. on FM 102.1. We'll be chatting about new music, music news and whatever else strikes our fancy. more

Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2922.jpe

Partnered with the Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles, HEALTH recorded one of last year’s sharpest singles, the disorienting, Orwellian “Crimewave.” Left to their own devices, though,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2897.jpe

Theband name We’rewolves resulted from a misunderstanding between the group& We’rewolves will play July 17 at theBorg Ward with Health, Juiceboxxx, Terri ,Music Feature more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES