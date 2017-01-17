RSS

Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Expresso 8 Comments

Trying to explain away his decisive, sweeping and very expensive rout to his disappointed supporters—those 1% Republicans—Mitt Romney offered a new version of the discredited "47%" argument that was so ruinous more

Nov 19, 2012 2:47 PM News Features

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan got busted last week when he and his family spent a few moments in an empty soup kitchen washing clean pots and pans for a staged photo-op in Ohio—according to reports... more

Oct 24, 2012 5:05 PM News Features

“Can you declare anything off-limits?” Martha Raddatz, the moderator of last week’s vice presidential debate, asked Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan. The question about which middle-class tax breaks Ryan would preserve seem... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more

Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Taking Liberties

If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more

Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM News Features

Only in the narrow, dimly lighted minds of those in control of today's Republican Party... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

The legislative session that began with a bang is ending with a whimper... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

Seeking applause from a right-wing audience in Michigan, Mitt Romney vowed: "I will cut spending... more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

