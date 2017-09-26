WebsterX
Milwaukee's Complicated History with All-Ages DIY Venues
The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Lauren Keene Local Music
FAMS Week Spotlights Milwaukee’s All-Ages Resources
It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more
Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX Numbs the Pain on "Everfeel"
Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but a.. more
Aug 23, 2017 7:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
oddCouple Bridges the Distance Between Chicago's and Milwaukee's Rap Scenes
Rappers tend to portray themselves as the masters of their own fates, chalking up whatever success they achieve to their own talent and hard work. Zach Henderson, who records and produces under the,Music Feature more
Jun 27, 2017 2:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: May 25-31, 2017
Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more
May 23, 2017 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jay Anderson Brings Jazz into the Mixtape Age
Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more
May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hard Times at Alpine Valley, Good Times For WebsterX
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel music writer Piet Levy, who talks about some tough times at Alpine Valley. T.. more
Mar 23, 2017 10:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX Looks Beyond the Darkness
WebsterX looks back on a major battle with depression and anxiety, in his own singular way, on the rapper’s long-anticipated debut album, Daymares. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: WebsterX, Mic Kellogg, Simen Sez, AWillThaGreat, IshDARR
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more
Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX Throws His Middle Fingers Up on "Lost Ones Freestyle"
Here's something to look forward to in 2017: WebsterX is preparing to release one of the most anticipated Milwaukee albums of the year, the rapper's first full-length since a series of head-turning singles put him on the radar nationally. We've al.. more
Dec 21, 2016 8:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Cranberries, Intrigue and Milwaukee Musicians Converge in the Tense Short Film “Until They Berry Me
The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex.. more
Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Genesis Renji Toasts His Sometimes Home, Milwaukee
Genesis Renji fesses to insecurity and revisits Milwaukee with fresh eyes on his new EP “I Might Be Home.” more
Nov 1, 2016 3:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream WebsterX's Massive New Single "Blue Streak"
For all the attention Milwaukee rapper WebsterX has garnered this year, he hasn't actually released much in the way of new music. It's been nearly a year since his KidX EP with producer Q the Sun, and more than a year since he released his heave.. more
Oct 25, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch WebsterX Crash a UFO in His "Everything" Video
Last fall Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun released KidX, an EP of songs inspired by and sampling Radiohead. Today they released a video for the standout track "Everything," which reunites the rapper with directors Cody Laplant and.. more
Apr 19, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mic Kellogg Keeps It Mellow
Milwaukee rapper/producer Mic Kellogg partially credits a cranky neighbor for the distinct aesthetic of his debut LP, “Breakfast.” more
Jan 19, 2016 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Marvel at The Sheer Amount of Talent on Display in Lex Allen's "Cream and Sugar" Video
Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more
Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
WebsterX Wins Big at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 4, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX and Q The Sun Channel Radiohead on Their New EP
Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's v.. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music