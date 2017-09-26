RSS

WebsterX

The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Local Music

It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more

Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM On Music

Earlier this year the singular Milwaukee rapper WebsterX released Daymares , a dense, absorbing record about confronting demons. That album ends on a note of triumph—to the extent that it has a narrative, WebsterX comes out on top in the end—but a.. more

Aug 23, 2017 7:50 PM On Music

Rappers tend to portray themselves as the masters of their own fates, chalking up whatever success they achieve to their own talent and hard work. Zach Henderson, who records and produces under the,Music Feature more

Jun 27, 2017 2:02 PM Music Feature

Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more

Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Concert Reviews

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more

May 23, 2017 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more

May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Local Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel music writer Piet Levy, who talks about some tough times at Alpine Valley. T.. more

Mar 23, 2017 10:22 PM On Music

WebsterX looks back on a major battle with depression and anxiety, in his own singular way, on the rapper’s long-anticipated debut album, Daymares. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM On Music

Here's something to look forward to in 2017: WebsterX is preparing to release one of the most anticipated Milwaukee albums of the year, the rapper's first full-length since a series of head-turning singles put him on the radar nationally. We've al.. more

Dec 21, 2016 8:58 PM On Music 1 Comments

The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who’ve lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex.. more

Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Genesis Renji fesses to insecurity and revisits Milwaukee with fresh eyes on his new EP “I Might Be Home.” more

Nov 1, 2016 3:29 PM Music Feature

For all the attention Milwaukee rapper WebsterX has garnered this year, he hasn't actually released much in the way of new music. It's been nearly a year since his KidX EP with producer Q the Sun, and more than a year since he released his heave.. more

Oct 25, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

Last fall Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun released KidX, an EP of songs inspired by and sampling Radiohead. Today they released a video for the standout track "Everything," which reunites the rapper with directors Cody Laplant and.. more

Apr 19, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Photo by Kenny Hoopla

Milwaukee rapper/producer Mic Kellogg partially credits a cranky neighbor for the distinct aesthetic of his debut LP, “Breakfast.” more

Jan 19, 2016 5:15 PM Local Music

Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more

Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM On Music 4 Comments

Dec 4, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun aren't the first rap acts to sample Radiohead. The Roots have done it. So have Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden—hell, even Lloyd Banks has. But few have immersed themselves quite as deeply in the band's v.. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

