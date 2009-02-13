RSS

Webzines

blogimage5497.jpe

Conductor Jakub Hrusa and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pay tribute to former music director Lukas Foss, who passed away early this month, with its latest program tonight. They’ll be performing Foss’ “Ode for Orchestra” tonight more

Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bad news for fans of interactive Catholic comedy: Late Nite Catechism, the nun-themed come Late Nite Catechism ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES