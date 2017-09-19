RSS

The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM Expresso 7 Comments

A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more

Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more

Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM News Features 9 Comments

Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member since its inception, says the agency’s problems are rooted WEDC’s structure as a public-private or quasi-governmental entity. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:08 PM News Features 1 Comments

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin Republicans frequently get away with their shadier political activities because it’s difficult to prove whether questionable actions within Gov. Scott Walker’s administration are the result of sheer incompetence or actual corrupti... more

Jun 23, 2015 2:43 PM Expresso 13 Comments

Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Expresso 24 Comments

Female entrepreneurs should check out the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s (WWBIC) Strong Women Strong Coffee event on June 10. more

May 26, 2015 9:04 PM Expresso 3 Comments

It’s now obvious Walker’s spectacular failure at job creation in Wisconsin wasn’t simply the result of incompetence, but the consequence of a politically corrupt jobs agency intentionally funneling money to large corporate donors instead of... more

May 26, 2015 9:01 PM Expresso 75 Comments

Over the weekend, the Wisconsin State Journal reported a bombshell: WEDC gave a $500,000 unsecured loan to a high-dollar Walker donor’s company after that company couldn’t secure a loan elsewhere. Not surprisingly, the company defaulted on ... more

May 19, 2015 10:51 PM Expresso 30 Comments

While Gov. Scott Walker has been busy elsewhere in the country or around the world, we have seen major proposal after major proposal disappear from his budget or be called into question by his own party. For a while, legislative Republicans... more

May 12, 2015 9:04 PM Expresso 12 Comments

Last week the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) handed Gov. Scott Walker another report for his failure files. The nonpartisan, independent LAB found that Walker’s allegedly job-creating Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is sti... more

May 12, 2015 8:50 PM Expresso 9 Comments

Thinkstock

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s four-day fake trade mission to England was certainly a pointless waste of state money that was never really intended to do much of anything to expand Wisconsin business. As for the trip’s real purpose, a shallo... more

Feb 17, 2015 10:18 PM Expresso 29 Comments

Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more

Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Expresso 14 Comments

Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more

Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Expresso 11 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is known as a formidable campaign fundraiser. But a recent report by the watchdog group One Wisconsin Now (OWN) is raising questions about who, exactly, is more

Jul 30, 2014 1:04 AM Expresso 13 Comments

This can’t be good news forGov. Scott Walker. The just-released MarquetteUniversity Law School poll shows him neck and neck with his likely Democraticchallenger, Mary Burke. Among registered voters, he leads by 1%, 46%-45%.Among likely voter.. more

Jul 23, 2014 6:16 PM Daily Dose

Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011 with an ambitious agenda. He quickly “dropped the bomb” on the state with his public employee union-busting Act 10. He also said he’d make good on his promise to create more

Mar 6, 2014 5:21 PM Expresso

Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Taking Liberties

