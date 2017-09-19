Wedc
Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Robert Kraig Expresso 3 Comments
Looking at the Foxconn Deal from a Wisconsin Perspective
The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more
Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM State Sen. Jon Erpenbach Expresso 7 Comments
Politicians Promising Jobs and Other Lies
A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Walker’s Work-for-Food Program Is Struggling
State Rep. Mandela Barnes (D-Milwaukee) called for a halt in Food Share’s new time limits, saying they would cause a hunger crisis in the city just before the holidays. DHS could do so by requesting a waiver from the federal government. more
Dec 8, 2015 9:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca: State Should Repeal and Replace WEDC
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member since its inception, says the agency’s problems are rooted WEDC’s structure as a public-private or quasi-governmental entity. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:08 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Republicans Killing Those Bothersome Public Watchdogs
Wisconsin Republicans frequently get away with their shadier political activities because it’s difficult to prove whether questionable actions within Gov. Scott Walker’s administration are the result of sheer incompetence or actual corrupti... more
Jun 23, 2015 2:43 PM Joel McNally Expresso 13 Comments
Why Republicans Destroy Their Own Economy
Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Joel McNally Expresso 24 Comments
The Problem with WEDC
Female entrepreneurs should check out the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s (WWBIC) Strong Women Strong Coffee event on June 10. more
May 26, 2015 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
The Flaming Wreckage of Walker’s Jobs Agency
It’s now obvious Walker’s spectacular failure at job creation in Wisconsin wasn’t simply the result of incompetence, but the consequence of a politically corrupt jobs agency intentionally funneling money to large corporate donors instead of... more
May 26, 2015 9:01 PM Joel McNally Expresso 75 Comments
Hold Scott Walker Accountable for WEDC Failures
Over the weekend, the Wisconsin State Journal reported a bombshell: WEDC gave a $500,000 unsecured loan to a high-dollar Walker donor’s company after that company couldn’t secure a loan elsewhere. Not surprisingly, the company defaulted on ... more
May 19, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 30 Comments
Scott Walker’s Tinker Bell Economics
While Gov. Scott Walker has been busy elsewhere in the country or around the world, we have seen major proposal after major proposal disappear from his budget or be called into question by his own party. For a while, legislative Republicans... more
May 12, 2015 9:04 PM Joel McNally Expresso 12 Comments
Is WEDC Another Scott Walker Job-Creation Failure?
Last week the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) handed Gov. Scott Walker another report for his failure files. The nonpartisan, independent LAB found that Walker’s allegedly job-creating Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is sti... more
May 12, 2015 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Scott Walker, International Befuddler
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s four-day fake trade mission to England was certainly a pointless waste of state money that was never really intended to do much of anything to expand Wisconsin business. As for the trip’s real purpose, a shallo... more
Feb 17, 2015 10:18 PM Joel McNally Expresso 29 Comments
Has Walker’s WEDC Stopped Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more
Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Is Walker’s WEDC Still Allowing Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Nov 3, 2014 5:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Did Walker Put $100 Million in Worker-Training Programs?
Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more
Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Campaign Donations Raise Questions
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is known as a formidable campaign fundraiser. But a recent report by the watchdog group One Wisconsin Now (OWN) is raising questions about who, exactly, is more
Jul 30, 2014 1:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
New Marquette Poll Shows Walker and Burke Tied
This can’t be good news forGov. Scott Walker. The just-released MarquetteUniversity Law School poll shows him neck and neck with his likely Democraticchallenger, Mary Burke. Among registered voters, he leads by 1%, 46%-45%.Among likely voter.. more
Jul 23, 2014 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Is Walker’s Jobs Agency Favoring GOP Districts?
Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011 with an ambitious agenda. He quickly “dropped the bomb” on the state with his public employee union-busting Act 10. He also said he’d make good on his promise to create more
Mar 6, 2014 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties