Wedding Dress

Husband and Wife Star in Soulstice’s MOON OVER BUFFALO
Earlier this season, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre staged a production of The Good Father, which starred wife and husband Laura Gray and Jonathan Wainwright. Early next month, Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo sta.. more
Oct 26, 2014 7:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2014 So Far
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we celebrate what's turning out to be a pretty incredible year for local music by discussing some of our favorite Milwaukee music from the first half of 2014. .. more
Jun 5, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dope Folks Celebrates 50 Releases with a Black Sheep Rarities EP
Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their era.. more
Mar 13, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Share Your Music Lists at Milwaukee's Top 10 Albums of the Year Party
By now the critics have spoken, and if you follow music closely, you’ve probably seen at least a dozen lists of the best albums of the year. Funny thing about critics, though: They tend to get things wrong. Returning after a short hiatus to a new .. more
Dec 18, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hal Sparks
As a regular commentator on VH1, comedian Hal Sparks loved the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s; as the former host of E!’s “Talk Soup,” he loved trash television; and as the star of Showtime’s “Queer as Folk,” he more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Booker T. w/ JJ Grey
Even after Booker T. recorded one of the most enduring soul grooves of all time, the 1962 Booker T. and the MGs hit “Green Onions,” he remained a prolific session player, backing soul legends like Otis Redding and Sam and Dave, as well as r... more
Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jackie Greene
It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Innovative Motion’
The accomplished dancers of the Milwaukee Ballet are the unifying thread to three radically different new works in a program called “Innovative Motion” at the Pabst Theater, Feb. 11-14.Salvatore Aiello was the artistic director and choreogr... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music