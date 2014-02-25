Wedding Trunk Show
What is Third Coast Style?
Patrice Procopio is artistic director of Third Coast Style. After opening last September at 514 N. Water St., it quickly gained a reputation for hip events, fashion shows and workshops for things like “upcycled” earrings, origami photo a... more
Feb 25, 2014 2:26 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Third Coast Style Wedding Trunk Show Offers Unique Gowns and Accessories
ThirdCoast Style will be the destination for any bride looking to find a unique,one-of-a- kind gown to wear on her special day. Scheduledto run from February 12 to March 2, the Third Coast Style Wedding Trunk Showwill feature gowns from design.. more
Feb 11, 2014 1:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Will Wisconsin’s Clean Energy Jobs Bill Really Create Jobs, Lower Costs and Help Clean Up the Environment?
Few pieces of legislation have generated as much interest—and misinformation—as the Clean Energy Jobs Act.The bill, currently being debated in the state Legislature, seeks to reduce energy consumption in the state and increase the use of re... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features