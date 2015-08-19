Wedding
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Love is All You Need
Ida responds with even-tempered emotion to her uncertain prognosis for breast cancer. “I doubt if he even notices one is missing,” she tells her physician, speaking of husband Leif’s response to her recent surgery. That admission more
May 27, 2013 10:47 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Creating the Wedding of Your Dreams
Choosing a venue for a wedding can be a tough decision. It has to be special in some way, whether it reflects the bride and groom's values and beliefs or just offers a great view. Many newly engaged couples find the process exhausting... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Edward R. Schmitt
Fifty years after Robert Kennedy’s landmark book The Enemy Within , UW-Parkside associate professor of history Edward R. Schmitt has published his own book about Kennedy, President of the Other America: Robert Kennedy and the more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Latin American Films at UWM
Thirty years is a long time for any event and a 30th anniversary gives reason to pause and take stock. This year the Latin American Film Series marks its 30th birthday with 12 feature-length films from Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Bolivia, Mexico.. more
Mar 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Seduced by Salome
Perhaps noother composer’s career fell so neatly into two distinct halves as thato Don Giovanni ,Classical Music/Dance more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Trying
Also opening tonight is the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of playwright Joa King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments