This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 14-20, 2017
On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 7–Sept. 13, 2017
Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 31–Sept. 6, 2017
How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more
Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 24-30, 2017
As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 17-23, 2017
Irish Fest, Punk Fest, Guitar Fest and Breadfest highlight a week with even more festivals than usual. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 10-16, 2017
This week’s big festivals include celebrations of folk, fiddles, the blues and, yes, dragons. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more
Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 20-26, 2017
Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more
Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 13-19, 2017
Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 6-12, 2017
This year Summerfest saved some of its best indie-rock shows for last. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: June 29-July 5, 2017
Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more
Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: June 22-28, 2017
Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: June 15-21, 2017
Summer festival season hits its peak this weekend, with Polish Fest, HartFest and the Lakefront Festival of Art among the highlights. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: June 8-14, 2017
PrideFest goes big, while several more Milwaukee outdoor events and concert series kick off their 2017 seasons. more
Jun 6, 2017 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: June 1-7, 2017
Summer festival season is finally here. more
May 30, 2017 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: May 25-31, 2017
Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more
May 23, 2017 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: May 18-24, 2017
Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more
May 16, 2017 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: May 11-May 17, 2017
Milwaukee Psych Fest is back for three days, while the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery kicks off the summer street party season a little early. more
May 9, 2017 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee