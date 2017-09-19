RSS

this week in milwaukee

Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Conor Oberst, Jay Som and ZZ Top prepare for big shows, while Rock the Green showcases its biggest lineup yet. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:08 PM This Week in Milwaukee

How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more

Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM This Week in Milwaukee

As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Irish Fest, Punk Fest, Guitar Fest and Breadfest highlight a week with even more festivals than usual. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week’s big festivals include celebrations of folk, fiddles, the blues and, yes, dragons. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:19 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This year Summerfest saved some of its best indie-rock shows for last. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more

Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more

Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Summer festival season hits its peak this weekend, with Polish Fest, HartFest and the Lakefront Festival of Art among the highlights. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:21 PM This Week in Milwaukee

PrideFest goes big, while several more Milwaukee outdoor events and concert series kick off their 2017 seasons. more

Jun 6, 2017 1:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Summer festival season is finally here. more

May 30, 2017 1:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more

May 23, 2017 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more

May 16, 2017 1:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Psych Fest is back for three days, while the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery kicks off the summer street party season a little early. more

May 9, 2017 2:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee

