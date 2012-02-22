The Weeknd
Trey Songz, Last R&B Singer Standing
The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Weeknd's Disillusioned Modern R&B
If information about The Weeknd is scarce, it's not for lack of a web presence. The Canadian projectpossibly the work of a lone singer-songwriter or a singer and producer team, according to conflicting reportsmaintains a website, Twitter account,.. more
Mar 21, 2011 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Drunk’n Cipher
The veteran Milwaukee rap act Malicious has been at it, in some form or another, since the mid- ’90s. Their easy, head-nodding beats and the good-cop, bad-cop dynamic between lyricists T.R.E. and Kimma-J still bears the stamp of that decade... more
May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee