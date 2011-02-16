Weeks
Brewers announce deal with Rickie Weeks
It took the Brewers and Rickie Weeks a long, long time to reach a deal, but word came today that a 5 year deal is in place for $50 million dollars.By inking the deal today, the Brewers avoided the arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday.All w.. more
Feb 16, 2011 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Fire on the Bayou
The celebratory culture of New Orleans mixes with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in Milwaukee Rep's Fire on the Bayou: A Mardi Gras Musical Extravaganza, which runs through May 10 at the Stackner Cabaret. Written and directed by Kevin Ram... more
May 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers win another one in dramatic fashion
This game had it all -Bill Hall started in left and subsequently left with a hamstring cramp in the second inningChris Duffy replaced Hall in left field and made a beautiful catch while running into the wallMikeCameron also ran into the wall, tho.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Top Of The Order
Rickie Weeks and Corey Hart haven't been known as the power of thisteam, but the 1-2-3 spots in our order have gone on a tear recently.Over the past four games, in just over a third of the team's at-bats, Rickie, Corey and Braun have combined for.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Weeks has knee surgery
Rickie Weeks injured his knee trying to run out a play at first in Game 3 on Saturday. He came out of the game. It might have just been a strain, we were told. Then he was removed from the NLDS roster and replaced by Alcides Escobar. By the next d.. more
Oct 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Stats to back up my rants
Since September 6th, Corey Hart's stats: Batting Average: .132 On Base Percentage: .159 Slugging Percentage: .197 On Base Plus Slugging: .356 Of course, the most shocking numbers are for Rickie Weeks. Sure, his botched routine play at.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Defense wins (and loses) championships
Once again, lack of offense and shoddy defense were the Brewers downfall last night. Yovani Gallardo struggled in the 3rd inning, but the Brewers had 3 differnt opportunities to secure the third out and failed to do so. Once he got out of that.. more
Oct 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Too late for do-overs
Jerry Crasnick has a list of players that were supposed to impress this season, but have failed to make the grade.#7 on the list is Rickie Weeks:Rickie Weeks, Brewers (.233 with 12 homers)Weeks was hyped as a 2008 breakout candidate after a tor.. more
Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bay View Bash (9/13)
Check out the Rush-Mor Records, Lulu Cafe and cocktails, Shepherd Express Stage (North) on Saturday between Noon and 10 pm (Bay View Bash starts promptly at 11am). The King of Bay View Strong Man Competition will take place from 11am until ... more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
The Wonder Bread Years
Popular local actor, comedian—and, increasingly, city spokesman—John McGivern The Wonder Bread Years ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers complaints
I wrote this yesterday and forgot to post it, so the stat's don't include yesterday's game... This series has been the most frustrating of the season (Or maybe tied with the Boston series). I think they're very similar series. Our defense.. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Analyzing the Brewers
Ok, on BB Tonight they were talking about our game just now and how baserunning mistakes were a big issue and that we're leaving the Cards in the game instead of blowing this wide open. They pointed out the first inning in which Rickie hit th.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Leadoff spot
With Rickie Weeks on the DL, Ned Yost made the move to put Corey Hart in the leadoff spot starting last week Tuesday, June 10th.That move didn't even last a week, as last night's leadoff batter was Craig Counsell.Corey got exactly 5 games to test .. more
Jun 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Tony N Tina's Wedding
Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the participatory comedy Tony N Tina&rs Tony N Tina’s Wedding ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Doug Stanhope
There’s an air of sadness in the comedy of Doug Stanhope, the comedian who inherite Girls Gone Wild ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BEST VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
Phan’s Garden 1923 W. National Ave. 384-4522 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
O'Death
O’Death’s band name says it all. The New York quintet plays rustic, old-timey Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Hits than Misses
Sketchcomedyis never consistent but the format is universally familiar: A series ofbri Cookie! ,Theater more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater