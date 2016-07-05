RSS

Weezer

twim_thedecemberists.jpg.jpe

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

weezer.jpg.jpe

Weezer

Weezer's coming back to Milwaukee. After headlining one of the night of FM 102.1's Big Snow Show holiday concerts at the Rave last month, the band revealed today they'll swing back through Milwaukee as part of their 40+ co-headlining tour with emo.. more

Jan 15, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

weezer.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Katelyn Winski

Alt-rock staples Weezer touched on most of their releases while headlining the first night of FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows. more

Dec 11, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_secondcity_(bytoddrosenberg).jpg.jpe

Photo by Todd Rosenberg

Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

weezer.jpg.jpe

Weezer

Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more

Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

onmusic_neutralmilkhotelalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

sat nite duets weezer.jpg.jpe

  In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Sat Nite Duets have been active for the l,Music Feature more

Feb 20, 2014 5:00 PM Music Feature

mattkim.jpg.jpe

Matt Johnson has never had milk in his cereal.“I’m not vegan or lactose intolerant or anything, and cereal is pretty much my more

Jun 25, 2013 11:43 PM Music Feature

wavves.jpg.jpe

While they get plenty of hype, people seem to find a lot of reasons to dismiss Wavves—the grungy California garage outfit led by Nathan Williams—portraying them as drunken louts whose rapid rise to notoriety must more

Mar 26, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage12412.jpe

Well before his 1990 death, when his helicopter crashed after playing Alpine Valley, Stevie Ray Vaughan had become blues-rock’s great white hope. The Austin-based guitarist was inspired by fiery blues-steeped players such as Buddy Guy, Jimi... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage5818.jpe

Sep 14, 2010 3:52 PM On Music

blogimage12108.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5424.jpe

As of this writing, attendance figures haven't been released for Summerfest's inaugural Verge Music Festival, though it's safe to guess from the spotty crowds this weekend that they probably weren't nearly what organizers were hoping for. Of cours.. more

Jun 7, 2010 12:21 AM On Music

blogimage11037.jpe

By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5022.jpe

Summerfest's upstart alternative music festival was finally christened this week following a competition to name the event: It will be called the Verge Music Festival. The festival, which will debut at the Summerfest grounds on June 4 and 5, also.. more

Mar 10, 2010 11:40 AM On Music

weezer rivers cuomo cartoon cover.jpg.jpe

“I get particularly frustrated when—andthis has happened quite a lot—th Raditude ,Music Feature more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 5 Comments

blogimage4162.jpe

Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5818.jpe

The Haggerty Museum of Art opens its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," tonight with a reception that runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum provides separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who repre... more

Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5424.jpe

Like burlesque performances, magic and variety shows have benefited from a sudden revival in recent years, as young performers put a modern twist on old-fashioned art forms. Twenty-something Shorewood nativ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage5022.jpe

It isn't nearly as crowded as Times Square, but the quaint ice-skating rink at Red Arrow Park is the heart of Downtown's public New Year's Eve celebration today from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and a fine option for,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES