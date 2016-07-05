Weezer
This Week in Milwaukee: July 7-13
Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Weezer and Panic! At The Disco Will Co-Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Weezer's coming back to Milwaukee. After headlining one of the night of FM 102.1's Big Snow Show holiday concerts at the Rave last month, the band revealed today they'll swing back through Milwaukee as part of their 40+ co-headlining tour with emo.. more
Jan 15, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Weezer w/ Glass Animals, X Ambassadors and Børns @ The Rave
Alt-rock staples Weezer touched on most of their releases while headlining the first night of FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows. more
Dec 11, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 10-16
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At The Disco each headline one of FM 102.1’s three Big Snow Show concerts at the Rave. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! at the Disco will Headline FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows
Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more
Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Neutral Milk Hotel Will Play Their First Milwaukee Show in April
Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Influenced: Sat. Nite Duets Recall Their Days of Weezer Message Boards
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. Milwaukee’s Sat Nite Duets have been active for the l,Music Feature more
Feb 20, 2014 5:00 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
The Gleefully Consistent World of Matt and Kim
Matt Johnson has never had milk in his cereal.“I’m not vegan or lactose intolerant or anything, and cereal is pretty much my more
Jun 25, 2013 11:43 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Wavves Mature, Slowly
While they get plenty of hype, people seem to find a lot of reasons to dismiss Wavves—the grungy California garage outfit led by Nathan Williams—portraying them as drunken louts whose rapid rise to notoriety must more
Mar 26, 2013 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Well before his 1990 death, when his helicopter crashed after playing Alpine Valley, Stevie Ray Vaughan had become blues-rock’s great white hope. The Austin-based guitarist was inspired by fiery blues-steeped players such as Buddy Guy, Jimi... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
New Release Wrap-Up: Weezer, The Walkmen, Of Montreal, Superchunk
Sep 14, 2010 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Verge Music Festival: What Worked, What Didn't
As of this writing, attendance figures haven't been released for Summerfest's inaugural Verge Music Festival, though it's safe to guess from the spotty crowds this weekend that they probably weren't nearly what organizers were hoping for. Of cours.. more
Jun 7, 2010 12:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Building The Verge Music Festival
By the end, RiverSplash was on life support. For two decades, the event had marked the unofficial start of Milwaukee’s festival season the first weekend of each June, but following years of bad weather and even worse press after a 2008 shoo... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Weezer, AFI, Cold War Kids, Raveonettes and She & Him to Play Milwaukee's Verge Festival
Summerfest's upstart alternative music festival was finally christened this week following a competition to name the event: It will be called the Verge Music Festival. The festival, which will debut at the Summerfest grounds on June 4 and 5, also.. more
Mar 10, 2010 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
"Weezer Is Right and the Critics Are Wrong"
“I get particularly frustrated when—andthis has happened quite a lot—th Raditude ,Music Feature more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 5 Comments
Weezer Releases a Song People Don't Hate
Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Current Tendencies
The Haggerty Museum of Art opens its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," tonight with a reception that runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum provides separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who repre... more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Optical Delusions
Like burlesque performances, magic and variety shows have benefited from a sudden revival in recent years, as young performers put a modern twist on old-fashioned art forms. Twenty-something Shorewood nativ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
NYE at Red Arrow Park
It isn't nearly as crowded as Times Square, but the quaint ice-skating rink at Red Arrow Park is the heart of Downtown's public New Year's Eve celebration today from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and a fine option for,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments