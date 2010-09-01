Wehaa
Gigante Looking For Lear Impressions
This November, Theatre Gigante is doing its own unique adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear. The show is set to feature James Butchart, Leslie Fitzwater, John Kishline, Jennifer Rupp, Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson.Of course, trying to gain .. more
Sep 1, 2010 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Anthology ‘Bitten’ By Love and Lust
The first story, Sera Gamble's "The Devil's Invisible Scissors," launches this b Bitten ,Books more
Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books 1 Comments
Brewers vs. Reds
Coming back humbled from a stint on the road that saw the team’s batters in fine form and their pitchers—or what’s left of them—in typically terrible form, the Milwaukee Brewers hope for the best when they begin a three-game series more
Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
To Err Is Human
Before heading to the other RAM on Northwestern Avenue, I strolled around and stumbled upo other ,Art more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments
The Etiquette w/ Quinn Scharber and The…
In 2002, The Etiquette were nicely positioning themselves as Milwaukee’s answer to The Strokes. On the strength of Ages, a hyper-catchy EP that however accidentally coincided with the era’s rock revival, The Etiquette captured the ear of mu... more
Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crüe Fest
Crüe Fest! Bayahh! Be there: Marcus Amphitheater, 5 p.m. Mötley Crüe will do their rowdy Bayahhhhhhhh ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
3 Doors Down
After all these years, 3 Doors Down are still writingsoundtrack-ready, doom-and-gloom scorchers about matters of life-and-deathurgency. It’s a profitable formula, and,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shepherd Express and Wehaa.com Announce Exclusive Partnership
Theindependent alternative weekly newspaper, Shepherd Express, formed anexclusive partne Theindependent alternative weekly newspaper, Shepherd Express, formed anexclusive partne ,About more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete z Archive