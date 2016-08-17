Weight Loss
Ken Vandermark and the Problem of Program Music: Momentum 3 at the Sugar Maple
The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more
Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
What We’re Learning About Scott Walker in the New John Doe Documents: UPDATED
Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Liberace: A Simple Boy From Milwaukee
Wladziu Valentino Liberace’s entrance into the world foreshadowed a career renowned for dramatic entrances. On May 16, 1919, in West Allis, Frances Zuchowski, a Polish-speaking young woman from Menasha, and her husband, Salvatore Liberace, ... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
Dommin
Delivering on its title, Dommin’s Love Is Gone plays like a soundtrack for brokenhearted goths. Consider the leadoff track, in which fragile lead vocalist, guitarist and band namesake Kristofer Dommin sings, “My heart in your hands/Closing ... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Bill Castro Promoted to Pitching Coach, Willie Randolph named Be
From the official site:On Bill Castro"Longtime Brewers coach Bill Castro happened to be at Miller Park , arranging for some items to be shipped home to the Dominican Republic, when he got the call he was waiting for. Brewers manager Ken Macha wa.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
What Parents Should Know
“Theseare the conversations that parents try to avoid,” said Denise Crumble, Just do it. ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What Teens Want to Know
Sinceit may be difficult for adults to have an honest conversation about sexwith their t “ ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Parenting 101
The Buffalo News), ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
I Believe
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry Inthe days of old when knights were bold, this one particular knight wassoon to leave hi ,Art for Art's Sake more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Dispatches from the Congo
Shepherdreaders are well acquainted with theBonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initi readers are well acquainted with theBonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initiative, launched 10 ,News Features more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Gay Reinartz News Features
Supervisor Jursik an independent voice and balance to County Exe
Expresso's 4/24/08 suggestion that Milwaukee CountySupervisor Patricia Jursik might suppo Armadale ,Letters more
Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
35th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Dear Editor, On January 22, America will mark the 35th anniversary of th Shepherd Express ,Letters more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
The Cult w/ The Cliks
The Rave, 8 p.m.Perhaps inspired by his stint playing the Jim Morrison role with the reun Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee