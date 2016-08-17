RSS

Weight Loss

momentum 3 image 2.jpg.jpe

The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more

Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Around MKE

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

blogimage13024.jpe

Wladziu Valentino Liberace’s entrance into the world foreshadowed a career renowned for dramatic entrances. On May 16, 1919, in West Allis, Frances Zuchowski, a Polish-speaking young woman from Menasha, and her husband, Salvatore Liberace, ... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage10395.jpe

Delivering on its title, Dommin’s Love Is Gone plays like a soundtrack for brokenhearted goths. Consider the leadoff track, in which fragile lead vocalist, guitarist and band namesake Kristofer Dommin sings, “My heart in your hands/Closing ... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

From the official site:On Bill Castro"Longtime Brewers coach Bill Castro happened to be at Miller Park , arranging for some items to be shipped home to the Dominican Republic, when he got the call he was waiting for. Brewers manager Ken Macha wa.. more

Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

“Theseare the conversations that parents try to avoid,” said Denise Crumble, Just do it. ,News Features more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2221.jpe

Sinceit may be difficult for adults to have an honest conversation about sexwith their t “ ,News Features more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

The Buffalo News), ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage2223.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry Inthe days of old when knights were bold, this one particular knight wassoon to leave hi ,Art for Art's Sake more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

blogimage1924.jpe

Shepherdreaders are well acquainted with theBonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initi readers are well acquainted with theBonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initiative, launched 10 ,News Features more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Expresso's 4/24/08 suggestion that Milwaukee CountySupervisor Patricia Jursik might suppo Armadale ,Letters more

Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Dear Editor, On January 22, America will mark the 35th anniversary of th Shepherd Express ,Letters more

Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage115.jpe

The Rave, 8 p.m.Perhaps inspired by his stint playing the Jim Morrison role with the reun Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES