Young Sherlock
<p> The Guy Ritchie-Robert Downey Sherlock Holmes are entertaining Hollywood spectacles, but the sharpest recent rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle\'s mastermind comes in the form of the BBC series “Sherlock.” Its setting is now and Holmes is a tec.. more
May 4, 2012 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Heavy Metal Shakespeare with the Rep
There's heavy metal pumping into the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre prior to the show. A single shaft of light illuminates a Harley amidst the gritty gleam of an industrially inspired set. Somewhere in the background we're hearing "Welcome to the .. more
Apr 8, 2012 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Video: The Shins' James Mercer Goes Solo at the Rave
As part of a radio campaign behind his band\'s upcoming album, <em>Port of Morrow</em>, The Shins\' James Mercer played a short solo show at the Rave last week sponsored by the local alt-rock station FM 102.1. The invite-only acoustic performance .. more
Mar 14, 2012 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hank Aaron to speak at Marquette Spring graduation
Marquette announced today that Hall of Famer Hank Aaron will be the commencement speaker for their Spring graduation ceremony.Aaron will also be receiving an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.A former Milwaukee Brewer and Milwaukee Brave,.. more
Feb 17, 2012 1:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Welcome to the Holy Land
A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through ... more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
