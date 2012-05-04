RSS

Welcome To The Holy Land

<p> The Guy Ritchie-Robert Downey Sherlock Holmes are entertaining Hollywood spectacles, but the sharpest recent rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle\'s mastermind comes in the form of the BBC series “Sherlock.” Its setting is now and Holmes is a tec.. more

May 4, 2012 12:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

There's heavy metal pumping into the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre prior to the show. A single shaft of light illuminates a Harley amidst the gritty gleam of an industrially inspired set. Somewhere in the background we're hearing "Welcome to the .. more

Apr 8, 2012 9:54 PM Theater

As part of a radio campaign behind his band\'s upcoming album, <em>Port of Morrow</em>, The Shins\' James Mercer played a short solo show at the Rave last week sponsored by the local alt-rock station FM 102.1. The invite-only acoustic performance .. more

Mar 14, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

Marquette announced today that Hall of Famer Hank Aaron will be the commencement speaker for their Spring graduation ceremony.Aaron will also be receiving an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.A former Milwaukee Brewer and Milwaukee Brave,.. more

Feb 17, 2012 1:49 AM More Sports

A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through ... more

Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

