Ken Vandermark and the Problem of Program Music: Momentum 3 at the Sugar Maple
The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more
Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Brain Brawn & Body Host Health and Wellness Summit
Jun 18, 2015 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
What We’re Learning About Scott Walker in the New John Doe Documents: UPDATED
Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Understanding Obamacare: Preventive Medicine Is Key
Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent more
Dec 8, 2013 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
CORE/El Centro’s Healing Center
Madeline Gianforte is a co-founder of CORE/El Centro, a nonprofit, bilingual healing center in Walker’s Point offering affordable wellness therapies to the community. A massage and Reiki practitioner, Gianforte is also more
Nov 20, 2012 12:37 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: So Why Was Sue Black Fired?
Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Smugglers' Blues
According to Square Grouper: The Godfathers of Ganja, a "square grouper" was '70s slang for a burlap bag of pot cast overboard by Caribbean smugglers during hot pursuit by the law. The documentary by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (out on DVD.. more
Apr 23, 2011 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Liberace: A Simple Boy From Milwaukee
Wladziu Valentino Liberace’s entrance into the world foreshadowed a career renowned for dramatic entrances. On May 16, 1919, in West Allis, Frances Zuchowski, a Polish-speaking young woman from Menasha, and her husband, Salvatore Liberace, ... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
Waukesha Shines With Red Hot ‘Art Crawl’
A recent issue of Money Magazine ranked Waukesha No. 50 on a list of the 100 “Best Small Cities to Live.” Waukesha’s downtown area overflows with vibrant art galleries and special exhibits to enjoy along with the summer weather—one more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Dommin
Delivering on its title, Dommin’s Love Is Gone plays like a soundtrack for brokenhearted goths. Consider the leadoff track, in which fragile lead vocalist, guitarist and band namesake Kristofer Dommin sings, “My heart in your hands/Closing ... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Who’s Indoctrinating School Kids?
I thought the conservative movement jumped the shark when supporters became teabaggers. But they’ve taken their paranoia to new heights by claiming that President Obama’s pep talk to the nation’s school kids is a way to “indoctrinate” them wi.. more
Sep 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Memories of The Globe East
On ThirdCoast Digest, DJ Hostettler posted an excellent remembrance piece today about the old Globe East, an anchor of the East Side music scene in the 1990s, before North Avenue was completely overrun by college bars. It's a must-read for any stu.. more
Sep 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
RiverSplash!
The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commenced the summer festival season this weekend with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will l... more
Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Roster Moves
Newest rumors have both Chris Duffy and Hernan Iribarren will be sentback down to Nashville before the Interleague series with the Twins.Gerut will be put on the roster and the other spot is for RJ Swindleand his slow curve ball of doom.The Twi.. more
May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bill Castro Promoted to Pitching Coach, Willie Randolph named Be
From the official site:On Bill Castro"Longtime Brewers coach Bill Castro happened to be at Miller Park , arranging for some items to be shipped home to the Dominican Republic, when he got the call he was waiting for. Brewers manager Ken Macha wa.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Controlled Demo
Milwaukee rappers and activist Viva Fidel has branched out into the world of cinema with h Controlled Demo ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ray LaMontagne
It's been almost a decade since Ray LaMontagne awoke at 4 a.m. to hear his radio alarm clo Gossip in the Grain ,CD Reviews more
Oct 27, 2008 12:00 AM Michele Le Claire Album Reviews
Monday Morning quickies
Packers win, tied for first in division with Bears and VikingsAaron Rodgers is gritty: "Aaron Rodgers turned his sprained shoulder into a lesson for any Packers who may still be missing his predecessor. The first-year starter is showing grit and .. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Neutral Site?
Former Brewers skinflint Bud Selig made yet another faux pas when he sent the Astros to play the Division Champion Cubs in a "neutral" facility, our own Miller Park. Selig was trying to ,Sports more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
Sting Ray & Shark Reef
Most marinophiles have probably dipped their hands in the water and petted a stingray at Shark Tale ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee