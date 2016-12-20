RSS

Wellspring

Africa’s unique culinary traditions reflect the continent’s vast cultures and groups, and Milwaukee is fortunate to have several options to sample the savory stews, vegetable and meat dishes that comprise African cuisine. Among the latest i... more

Dec 20, 2016 1:42 PM Eat/Drink

For more than three decades, the Wellspring organic farm (4382 Hickory Road, West Bend) has not only provided fresh, healthy produce, but continues to offer an array of educational options for adults and children to learn to grow and prepar... more

Mar 29, 2016 3:03 PM Eat/Drink

Wellspring, a nonprofit educational retreat center and organic farm, was founded in Milwaukee in the early ’80s and not long after moved to its current location in Newberg (4382 Hickory Road more

Feb 13, 2014 3:28 AM Expresso

