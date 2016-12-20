Wellspring
Afro Fusion Shares Tastes of Africa and Jamaica
Africa’s unique culinary traditions reflect the continent’s vast cultures and groups, and Milwaukee is fortunate to have several options to sample the savory stews, vegetable and meat dishes that comprise African cuisine. Among the latest i... more
Dec 20, 2016 1:42 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Wellspring: An Organic Farm and More
For more than three decades, the Wellspring organic farm (4382 Hickory Road, West Bend) has not only provided fresh, healthy produce, but continues to offer an array of educational options for adults and children to learn to grow and prepar... more
Mar 29, 2016 3:03 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Heroes of the Week: Wellspring Volunteers
Wellspring, a nonprofit educational retreat center and organic farm, was founded in Milwaukee in the early ’80s and not long after moved to its current location in Newberg (4382 Hickory Road more
Feb 13, 2014 3:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso