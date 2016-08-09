RSS
Wes Bentley
A Dragon’s Tale from Disney
Pete’s Dragon is a charming tale whose best moments concern the touching relations between a boy and a great furry creature unrecognized by zoologists. more
Aug 9, 2016 4:14 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
We Are Your Friends
For all its visual panache, We Are Your Friends is basically predictable, cliché-ridden and profoundly misogynistic. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:34 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 5
Following his older brother Tadashi’s untimely death, Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) becomes close to his brother’s invention—a puffy white robot named Baymax (Scott Adsit, pitch-perfect). The plot thickens when Hiro, himself a budding robot ... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
