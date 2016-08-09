RSS

Wes Bentley

Pete’s Dragon is a charming tale whose best moments concern the touching relations between a boy and a great furry creature unrecognized by zoologists. more

Aug 9, 2016 4:14 PM Film Reviews

For all its visual panache, We Are Your Friends is basically predictable, cliché-ridden and profoundly misogynistic. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:34 PM Film Reviews

Following his older brother Tadashi’s untimely death, Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) becomes close to his brother’s invention—a puffy white robot named Baymax (Scott Adsit, pitch-perfect). The plot thickens when Hiro, himself a budding robot ... more

Nov 4, 2014 5:47 PM Film Clips

