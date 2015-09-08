RSS

Wes Edens

Southeastern Wisconsin Common Ground’s Keisha Krumm and Jennifer O’Hear were all smiles when talking about their part in securing $30 million settlement between mortgage servicer Nationstar Mortgage LLC and the City of Milwaukee. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:28 PM News Features 6 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Common Ground, an activist group that has channeled its opposition to the new Bucks arena in some productive ways. Last week.. more

Sep 4, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more

Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

MilwaukeeBucks owner Herb Kohl announced today that he intends to sell the team toinvestors Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million. That’s more than the $405million Forbes estimated the team's worth at earlier this year, and a good sum mo.. more

Apr 16, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

The latest offshoot from Milwaukee’s comic-book themed rap collective House of M, the duo AUTOMatic teams rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. with DJ Trellmatic, who together make animated, alternative hip-hop in the spirit of early Pharcyde and golden-era... more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more

Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

