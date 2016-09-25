West Allis Players
Lend Me A Tenor--West Allis Edition
It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’.. more
Sep 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Lend Me a Tenor
Ken Ludwig’s comedy Lend Me a Tenor is a classic piece of light entertainment. The play that debuted in 1989 was set in 1934. A world-famous tenor is due to perform in Cleveland, Ohio. When he doesn’t appear for the performance, an erstwhi.. more
Aug 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Barefoot In The Park Auditions
Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park is over half a century old. The classic comedy of a newlywed couple in New York finds yet another production this coming season. The West Allis Players will be staging a production of the comedy in O.. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'The Wizard of Oz' in West Allis
The Wizard of Oz has been through a lot in the past. The wholesome fantasy with all that darkness around the edges has been the subject of movies, best-selling fan fiction and at least one ridiculously large musical that will be waddling bac.. more
Jul 5, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
West Allis Looking for Musical Gangsters
With a history that stretches back to the lat '60s, The West Allis Players are one of those suburban community theatre outfits that have been around for longer than many of the professional groups in t own. It pleases me to know that people h.. more
May 16, 2012 4:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
West Allis Players Open A New Drama
The West Allis Players are one of those suburban community theatre groups which have been around forever. Not quite as venerable as the Bay Players, WAP has a history that goes back to 1969. The group produces three main shows per year and ha.. more
Apr 15, 2012 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
NYE Dinner
Envoy is letting you celebrate New Year's in style with a Dinner and Champagne Brunch. On December 31, 2010 head over to Envoy for an 8 oz. Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, served with truffle mashed potatoes and glazed carrots for $44.95. Then... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
MSO to perform Vaughan Williams’ “Whitman Symphony”
Many composers have set poems by Walt Whitman to music, but no one did it more beautifully and sensitively to the nuances of the words than Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958). One of the greatest composers not only of England but of the wor... more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
A Study In Contrast
The month settles-down a bit this week with only a couple of shows opening this week. Honestly, they could not possibly be much different. Here’s a look:Opening OCTOBER 7th MURDER CASTLE: THE CHRONICLES OF H.H. HOLMESThe Alchemist Theatre c.. more
Oct 4, 2010 5:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The National @ The Riverside Theater
Tall and coifed, The National’s Matt Berninger is leading-man handsome, though he certainly doesn’t have leading-man posture. In concert, he slumps his head permanently over his chest, eyes cast toward the floor. Between his verses he paces... more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Milwaukee Dancer Adds New Dimension With ‘Step Up 3D’
Amid the fast-paced world of show business, native Milwaukeean Cedric Gardner took a moment to talk about finding a career path in the notoriously difficult field of professional dancing. You might have danced next to Gardner at UW-Milwauke... more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Brittney Skrabanek Off the Cuff
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
A Sea of Pink: It was a perfectautumn lakefront day for the 13,000 people—walkers, Marquette Journal ,None more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Margaret Cho
After the traumatizing experience of starring in the 1994 sitcom “All American Girl,” during which producers alternatingly instructed her to act more and less Asian, and pushed her to lose so much weight that she suffered kidney failure, Ma... more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Die, Mommie, Die!
Charles Busch's cult comic-drama Die, Mommie, Die! is a tribute to the aging film divas of the 1960s, with humor that comes from its sheer campy style. The play will be the final Spiral Theatre production in Milwaukee before the company mov... more
Mar 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments