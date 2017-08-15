West Allis
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
The Crimson Club Set to Open Next Month in West Allis
A new nightclub is coming to West Allis next month. TheCrimson Club is set to open at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave. this August. Owners Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Krueger and Jeff Krueger arelooking to provide a safe, clean, nightclubclub atmospher.. more
The Best Restaurants in West Allis, Part Two
Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more
The Best Restaurants in West Allis
There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more
Westallion Brewing Company’s Passion to Brew Goes Beyond their German Heritage
If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more
Milwaukee Zoological Society to Host Annual Zoo Brew
The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more
Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Eat West Allis is Bringing Milwaukee’s Foodie Revolution West
It’s no secretthat Milwaukee has recently undergone a foodie revolution, with new restaurantsand shops springing up wherever you turn your head. Walker’s Point and Bay Viewhave been the most outwardly celebrated neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s .. more
Cranberry Growers Debut Red, White and Blue Food on a Stick at State Fair
The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is set todebut a new food at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. The white chocolate-coveredcranberries on a stick with red, white and blue icing were made to coincidewith the Olympic games.. more
Original Shorts In West Allis This Weekend
The Village Playhouse’s One Act festival is an annual tradition that has been around for avery long time. The playhouse presents its latest this weekend as The 31st Annual Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights makes its appea.. more
An Intimate Spring Romance with Cream City
Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more
BloodCenter of Wisconsin holds 16th Annual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive
BloodCenter of Wisconsin will hold their 16thAnnual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive Monday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. atthe BMO Harris Bradley Center.All attempting donors will receive two free Milwaukee Bucksticket vouchers that can .. more
Village Playhouse Announces 'The Skin of Our Teeth' at Inspiration Studios
The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16. A Sunday matinee is sc.. more
‘Juxtaposition’ Exhibition Coming to Inspiration Studios
In a continuing effort to bring new art and artists intoWest Allis, Inspiration Studios recently announced a collaborative exhibit byMilwaukee Riverwest artists, Mike Brylski and Tonia Kountz.“Juxtaposition” will adorn the gallery wall.. more
Inspiration Studios Hosting “Trash Interrupted
Inspiration Studios welcomed award-winning collage artist,Karen Loper, from her Madison home to West Allis on Saturday. Her contemporaryfolk art collage exhibition entitled “Trash Interrupted” is currently adorningthe gallery walls at I.. more
A Raisin in the Sun with The Village Playhouse early next month
Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more
Auditions for a Near-Apocalypse
Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more
Auditioning Imps and more in West Allis
Imps don’t get a whole lot of respect in any realm of fantasy. Given the opportunity, most people could name notable dragons and elves and dwarves and things from legend and popular fiction. Imps are always given the background, though. Th.. more
Off-Book Players will Stage New York in West Allis
West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more
A Little Camping is Better Than None
Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more
