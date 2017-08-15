RSS

The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

A new nightclub is coming to West Allis next month. TheCrimson Club is set to open at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave. this August. Owners Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Krueger and Jeff Krueger arelooking to provide a safe, clean, nightclubclub atmospher.. more

Jul 14, 2017 6:55 PM Around MKE

Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more

Mar 30, 2017 1:46 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more

Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Brew City Booze 7 Comments

If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Eat/Drink

The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more

Sep 22, 2016 8:22 PM Around MKE

“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 2 Comments

Photo by Lauren Kirsch

It’s no secretthat Milwaukee has recently undergone a foodie revolution, with new restaurantsand shops springing up wherever you turn your head. Walker’s Point and Bay Viewhave been the most outwardly celebrated neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s .. more

Sep 1, 2016 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is set todebut a new food at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. The white chocolate-coveredcranberries on a stick with red, white and blue icing were made to coincidewith the Olympic games.. more

Aug 3, 2016 4:50 PM Around MKE

The Village Playhouse’s One Act festival is an annual tradition that has been around for avery long time. The playhouse presents its latest this weekend as The 31st Annual Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights makes its appea.. more

May 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more

May 2, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

BloodCenter of Wisconsin will hold their 16thAnnual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive Monday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. atthe BMO Harris Bradley Center.All attempting donors will receive two free Milwaukee Bucksticket vouchers that can .. more

Mar 23, 2016 4:25 PM Around MKE

The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16.  A Sunday matinee is sc.. more

Mar 23, 2016 3:50 PM Around MKE

In a continuing effort to bring new art and artists intoWest Allis, Inspiration Studios recently announced a collaborative exhibit byMilwaukee Riverwest artists, Mike Brylski and Tonia Kountz.“Juxtaposition” will adorn the gallery wall.. more

Mar 1, 2016 5:09 PM Around MKE

Inspiration Studios welcomed award-winning collage artist,Karen Loper, from her Madison home to West Allis on Saturday. Her contemporaryfolk art collage exhibition entitled “Trash Interrupted” is currently adorningthe gallery walls at I.. more

Feb 15, 2016 8:58 PM Around MKE

Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more

Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The Skin of Out Teeth

Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more

Jan 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Rumpelstiltskin

Imps don’t get a whole lot of respect in any realm of fantasy. Given the opportunity, most people could name notable dragons and elves and dwarves and things from legend and popular fiction. Imps are always given the background, though. Th.. more

Jan 2, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more

Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more

Jul 24, 2015 7:03 PM Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments

